The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

On todays episode of the Art of the Cut Podcast Steve talks with editor Trevor Ambrose about his work on “Schitts Creek.” Trevor recently won the ACE Eddie for Best Editing Comedy Series for Commercial Television for the episode “Happy Endings.” Trevors work on the series has also garnered him an Emmy nomination, won him the Canadian Cinema Editors Award, and a DGC Team Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series. Enjoy the episode!

