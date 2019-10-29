Podcasts

Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 19 (w/ “Dolemite Is My Name” Editor Billy Fox, ACE)

A Conversation With An Emmy Winning Editor

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

Dolemite is my name art of the cut podcasts eps 19

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This week, Steve had a chance to talk with Billy Fox, ACE about editing the latest Eddie Murphy film “Dolemite Is My Name.” Billy has editing credits on shows such as “Band of Brothers” and “Law and Order”, a show for which he won an Emmy. He has also edited the feature films “Only the Brave” and “Straight Outta Compton.” You can listen to the full interview below:

This weeks episode of the Art of the Cut Podcast is brought to you by LaCie. As one of the leading media storage companies in the entertainment industry, LaCie consistently brings innovative ideas to the market. Make sure to listen to the above interview for a special offer from LaCie when you shop on Filmtools.com!

Read Steve’s full interview with Billy here.

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!


