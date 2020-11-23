Aputure Light Storm 600D Pro Price Announced and Preorder Ready

We have waited a long time for price and pre-orders for the Aputure Light Storm 600D Pro, a 600W daylight-balanced LED. Today, the wait ends. You can jump on Filmtools.com and go right ahead and pre-order now. The price for a 1200HMI equivalent LED, $1,890. The Aputure Light Storm 600D PRO – 600W daylight-balanced Point-Source LED – is the latest and brightest flagship light in the Aputure Light Storm COB product line.
The bright 600W COB LED puts the Aputure Light Storm 600D Pro as one of the brightest LEDs on the market at this moment. The single-point LED only has a 720W max power draw meaning you can plug more than one on a household circuit. How bright is the Aputure Light Storm 600D? Bright enough to approach the brightness of 1200W HMIs at a fraction of a 1200W HMI’s total energy consumption.
Also, the 600D Pro’s lower power consumption allows the LED to draw power from both V & Gold Mount cinema batteries. Its multi-voltage battery plates make it compatible with 14.4V, 26V, and 28.8V batteries for various power options. The 600D Pro’s battery plates also include revolutionary charging functionality, giving the LS 600D Pro the ability to refill batteries when plugged into AC power between scenes. The control box can also accept 48V (15A) DC power via 3-pin XLR, allowing it to be powered via external battery power stations or block batteries. The LS 600D Pro’s weather-resistant design renders it capable of withstanding inclement weather conditions like light rain and water spray.
Aputure Light Storm 600D Pro Key Features
- 29,300+ lux @3m with F10 Fresnel
- 8,500+ lux @3m with Hyper-Reflector
- Compare to 1200W HMI or Joker 800
- 0-100% Stepless Brightness Control
- CRI≥96, TLCI≥96, SSI (D55): 72
- Dust & Light Rain Weather-Resistant
- Wireless DMX, Sidus Link App
- Can Charge Batteries
- Multi-Voltage Battery Plates
- Supports 48V DC Input Power @ 15A
- Optimized Hyper Reflector
- Accepts Bowens Mount Modifiers
- Yoke with 360° Rotation
- Dual Junior/Baby Pin
- 6m Weatherproof Power Cable
- 4 Dimming Curves
- 8 Built-in Lighting FX
What’s in the box
- LS 600d Pro Lamp Head
- LS 600d Control Box
- LS 600 Series Hyper Reflector
- LS 600 Series 5-Pin
- Weatherproof Head Cable (3m)
- Neutrik powerCON AC Power
- Cable (6m)
- VA-Remote RC1+
- Lightning Clamp
- LS 600d Pro Rolling Carrying Case
