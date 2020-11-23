Aputure Light Storm 600D Pro Price Announced and Preorder Ready

We have waited a long time for price and pre-orders for the Aputure Light Storm 600D Pro, a 600W daylight-balanced LED. Today, the wait ends. You can jump on Filmtools.com and go right ahead and pre-order now. The price for a 1200HMI equivalent LED, $1,890. The Aputure Light Storm 600D PRO – 600W daylight-balanced Point-Source LED – is the latest and brightest flagship light in the Aputure Light Storm COB product line.

The bright 600W COB LED puts the Aputure Light Storm 600D Pro as one of the brightest LEDs on the market at this moment. The single-point LED only has a 720W max power draw meaning you can plug more than one on a household circuit. How bright is the Aputure Light Storm 600D? Bright enough to approach the brightness of 1200W HMIs at a fraction of a 1200W HMI’s total energy consumption.

Also, the 600D Pro’s lower power consumption allows the LED to draw power from both V & Gold Mount cinema batteries. Its multi-voltage battery plates make it compatible with 14.4V, 26V, and 28.8V batteries for various power options. The 600D Pro’s battery plates also include revolutionary charging functionality, giving the LS 600D Pro the ability to refill batteries when plugged into AC power between scenes. The control box can also accept 48V (15A) DC power via 3-pin XLR, allowing it to be powered via external battery power stations or block batteries. The LS 600D Pro’s weather-resistant design renders it capable of withstanding inclement weather conditions like light rain and water spray.

Aputure Light Storm 600D Pro Key Features

29,300+ lux @3m with F10 Fresnel

8,500+ lux @3m with Hyper-Reflector

Compare to 1200W HMI or Joker 800

0-100% Stepless Brightness Control

CRI≥96, TLCI≥96, SSI (D55): 72

Dust & Light Rain Weather-Resistant

Wireless DMX, Sidus Link App

Can Charge Batteries

Multi-Voltage Battery Plates

Supports 48V DC Input Power @ 15A

Optimized Hyper Reflector

Accepts Bowens Mount Modifiers

Yoke with 360° Rotation

Dual Junior/Baby Pin

6m Weatherproof Power Cable

4 Dimming Curves

8 Built-in Lighting FX

What’s in the box