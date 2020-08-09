Ever since Apple cruelly eliminated the matte option in its internal displays many years ago, I have been quite vocal with my objections and have promoted workarounds. In 2019, Apple reprised the matte option in its standalone Pro Display XDR (≈US$7000 for the matte version with a stand and without any computer) but still remained stubborn regarding matte in its inboard displays in Mac computers. Now in August 2020, Apple has just quietly released the new 27” iMac with optional matte (nano-texture glass) for US$500 additional. Ahead we’ll explore the ramifications for what may be Apple’s last computer with Intel processor, together René Ritchie’s comments about the matte option. Then I’ll discuss the likelihood of matte options (or standard matte) in upcoming MacBooks powered by Apple Silicon instead of Intel.

If you visit the Apple website (Apple.com or your local Apple website in your country) to configure the new 27” iMac as built-to-order, you will find this option for US$500 additional:

Here is Apple’s nano-texture glass spiel:

Minimum glare. Maximum detail. First seen on the Pro Display XDR, the nano-texture glass option on the 27‑inch iMac is a game-changer for workspaces with sunlight, direct light, or changing lighting conditions. Unlike typical matte display coatings, the nano-texture is etched into the glass at the nanometer level. This reduces glare while preserving contrast, for jaw-dropping image quality.

Comments from René Ritchie

The above video is already cued to the part of René’s review where he discussed the matte (nano-texture glass) feature in his review unit. If you prefer, you may “rewind” the video (intentional anachronism) to the beginning of his 19:53 video.

My conclusions so far

First, I am ecstatic that Apple has finally begun to revive the matte option in its inboard displays (starting with the iMac 27” launched in August 2020), and I hope that very soon, the “matte” option will exist in the entire line of laptops (MacBook) and eventually to tablets (iPad & iPod Touch) and smartphones (iPhone). This represents the second time in history that Apple made Hell freeze over even though some people just laughed when I insisted that Apple should revive the matte option (or make matte the only configuration). It will be even better if and when matte becomes standard (not optional), especially as we (the industry) move to micro-LED on most devices. See The first laptop with mini-LED screen is thankfully matte from June 2020 as an example of that tendency already available from the MSI Creator 17. I’ll welcome matte in all upcoming Apple models, even if in the lower priced models which probably won’t have ultra high-end but expensive nano-texture glass.

Whether you actually consider purchasing this new 27” iMac will depend upon whether you need a new desktop immediately or if you can wait for the new Apple Silicon versions (and whether your favorite software has been optimized for it). (This new iMac 27” in August 2020 has neither Apple Silicon nor mini-LED.) See my Apple reveals timetable & transition to its own processors, macOS Big Sur, iOS 14 & more from June 2020.

(Re-)Subscribe free for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, books and courses. Sign up to my free mailing list by clicking here. If you previously subscribed to my bulletins and no longer receive them, you must re-subscribe due to new compliance to GDPR. Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and my personal website is AllanTepper.com. Also visit radio.AllanTepper.com.

Si deseas suscribirte (o volver a suscribirte) a mi lista en castellano, visita aquí. Si prefieres, puedes suscribirte a ambas listas (castellano e inglés).

Suscribe to my BeyondPodcasting show in English or CapicúaFM en castellano.

FTC disclosure

No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units, including RØDE. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur , BeyondPodcasting CapicúaFM or TuSaludSecreta programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares.

Copyright and use of this article

The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalitionmagazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!