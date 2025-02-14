Designed with cutting-edge CFexpress v4 Type B technology, the new AV PRO SE CFexpress B v4 from Angelbird pushes the boundaries of high-speed production media.

With sustained write speeds up to 3150 MB/s, the new card from Angelbird ensures uninterrupted recording, even in extreme conditions, delivering consistent results throughout the entire creative process.

“Stability meets performance” is a mantra for Angelbird, the company founded in 2011 by electronic engineer and musician Roman Rabitsch. The AV PRO SE CFexpress B v4 is the newest example of the company’s mission to empower creative professionals with top-grade storage media. Designed to keep up with various demanding workflows, from fast-paced shoots to data-intensive post-production, the new card delivers, Angelbird claims, “unparalleled and reliable performance for the modern creator.”

Angelbird’s Stable Stream guarantees consistent recording performance across all modes and throughout the entire capacity of the card. These new cards deliver a sustained write speed of up to 3150 MB/s – doubling the speed of Angelbird’s previous CFexpress v2 Type B cards.

Furthermore, active thermal management prevents overheating, keeping performance consistent throughout long shoots. Future-proof compatibility and firmware updates guarantee seamless integration with evolving camera technology, making it the perfect choice for professionals who demand more, adds the company.

Key features of the new card:

Industry-leading CFexpress v4 Type B technology with advanced PCIe 4.0 interface for high-speed recording and rapid offloading

Built for data-intensive video and high-speed burst photo production in up to 12K+ RAW and beyond

Stable Stream uninterrupted write and read performance throughout the entire capacity of the card

Active thermal protection ensures safe operation in extreme environments and prevents the card from overheating

The built-to-last card withstands temperatures ranging from -12°C to 72°C (10°F to 162°F)

Widely compatible, with firmware updates ensuring support for future camera models, newly introduced features and codecs (updates can be performed directly on the cards using an Angelbird Card Reader)

Backwards compatible with all camera models using CFexpress Type B memory card format, including off-market and legacy models

In-house data recovery service on hard- and software level

3-year limited warranty

The Angelbird AV PRO SE CFexpress B v4 is built to accelerate your workflow with reliable performance across all shooting modes, including 12K+ RAW and beyond. Available in 512 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB, and 4 TB, with prices starting at $ 179.99 for the 512 GB version and $ 1,199.99 for the 4 TB, the AV PRO SE CFexpress B v4 cards offer versatility for a variety of production workflows.