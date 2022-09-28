Sony Electronics expands its Cinema Line with a new Super 35 compact cinema camera that offers many professional features at a price point that appeals to many aspiring filmmakers.

Designed for next-generation filmmakers, the new Sony FX30 features a new back-illuminated APS-C sensor with a dual base ISO (800/2500), 14-stops of latitude and a price of $2,200.00 USD.

The newest addition to Sony’s Cinema Line, the Sony FX30 (model ILME-FX30) is a 4K Super 35 compact cinema camera that offers many professional features of the Cinema Line, such as Dual Base ISO, Log shooting modes, and user-imported LUTs (Look Up Tables) at a price point that appeals to many aspiring filmmakers.

“The new FX30 is a great fit for a wide range of filmmakers,” said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. “As part of our Cinema Line, it is an attractive addition for seamless integration into large productions. Additionally, by incorporating many professional features found in our flagship cinema cameras, it is a perfect camera for up-and-coming filmmakers that are working with tight budgets.”

Conceived to allow the creation of what is called a “cinematic look”, the FX30 offers next-generation filmmakers cinematic expression with the latest imaging systems. It features a new back-illuminated 20.1 megapixels APS-C Exmor R CMOS sensor (Super 35 format) with a dual base ISO (800/2500) to deliver high sensitivity, low noise, and 14+ stops of latitude.

Cine El, Cine El Quick, and Flexible ISO modes

Sony says that the FX30 “supports a variety of video recording codecs”, being able to “shoot in high frame rates, including 4K at 120fps and full HD at 240fps (with approx. 38 % image crop. Post-production editing or S&Q mode recording required. In case of S&Q mode, data must be recorded to a CFexpress Type A memory card when the frame rate is 120 (100 in PAL) fps or higher).

The FX30 also features the ability to shoot 4K Super 35 (16:9) by oversampling from 6K at up to 60fps. Both 16:9 recording modes can shoot at 10-bit 4:2:2 while the HDMI Type-A port outputs 4K, 16-bit RAW for an external recorder (with a choice of 59.94p / 50p / 29.97p / 25p / 23.98p frame rates and color spaces).

Like the rest of the Cinema Line, the FX30 features Log shooting modes by enabling Cine El, Cine El Quick, and Flexible ISO modes for recording with the S-Log3 gamma curve, which allows more flexibility when color grading. All three modes allow video shooting while monitoring with an appropriate LUT to preview the final image. In addition, the FX30 includes a selection of built-in cinematic looks, such as Sony’s S-Cinetone, and can shoot single stills. The camera offers advanced image processing capabilities with the BIONZ XR processing engine for natural gradations and realistic color reproduction.

Designed to support creators’ needs, the FX30 features Sony’s fast and reliable still and video autofocus, with settings including:

Real-time Eye AF (human, animal or bird)

Real-time Tracking

Detailed AF settings

AF Assist

Stabilization for run and gun shoots

Creatives also have more control when using the Focus Map, which makes it easy to visualize depth of field, and Breathing Compensation to offer a stable angle of view when focusing. The camera includes effective stabilization for run and gun shoots using Active Mode thanks to the optical in-body 5-axis image stabilization. The FX30 also includes time code sync.

The FX30 incorporates other features that retain the spirit of the Cinema Line, including:

New customizable list-style main menu screen for quick access to frequently used items

New standby movie screen that provides an unobstructed view of the subject

Buttons and dials dedicated to movie shooting

The FX30 also includes added functionality to assist with the creative workflow, such as post-production editing using embedded LUT, and EI metadata. This metadata is available using the latest version of Sony’s Catalyst Prepare or Catalyst Browse applications. A new “Catalyst Prepare Plugin” for Adobe Premiere Pro was released in August.

A compact form factor

Compact and lightweight, the FX30 has a flat-top design with threaded accessory attachment points, making it easy to use for shooting handheld, capturing low-angle shots, mounting on a gimbal, or adding accessories. The FX30 also features an XLR handle unit, which can be used to capture low-angle shots and also allows filmmakers to capture crystal clear audio through various audio inputs, including two XLR audio inputs and a 3.5 mm stereo mini jack for 4-channel recording. External microphones can be connected directly to the camera via the Multi Interface Shoe or microphone jack. The FX30 also features an internal stereo microphone for audio recording.

The FX30 is equipped with two memory card slots that are compatible with both CFexpress Type A cards and SDXC/SDHC cards, bringing wide range of shooting experiences to filmmakers. The FX30 is also compatible with the CFexpress Type A memory cards announced during the camera’s launch: the new CFexpress Type A Memory Cards – CEA-G320T and CEA-G640T are large capacity cards that support high-speed performance with a maximum writing speed.

Here is some more information shared by Sony about the new FX30 4K Super 35 camera:

The FX30 pairs advanced performance with outstanding reliability, Sony claims. It features an innovative heat dissipation structure for uninterrupted 4K/60p recording, reliable power for extended recording, and a durable magnesium alloy chassis. A comprehensive selection of E-mount lenses, high-performance microphones, and other essential components offers extraordinarily flexible systems for a broad range of creative needs.

Sony Future Filmmaker Awards

The new FX30 is an ideal choice for filmmakers actively working on or considering entering the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards, a major new annual awards program for short films. Sponsored by Sony and free to enter, the Awards set out to elevate original voices from around the globe with a fresh perspective on storytelling.

Pricing and Availability

The FX30 enables ultimate creative freedom and comes with an option to purchase with or without the XLR handle. The new FX30 (supplied with the XLR handle) will be available in late October for approximately $2,200.00 USD and $2,900.00 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.

The new FX30B, (supplied without the XLR handle) will also be available in late October for approximately $1,800.00 USD and $ 2,400.00 CAD. It will be sold at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.

The FX30 will also be compatible with the new version of Camera Remote SDK (Version 1.06), a development kit for software that enables remote operation and configuration changes.