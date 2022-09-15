Providing a gateway for the development of creative excellence, the new Sony Future Filmmaker Awards waits for participants. The deadline for all entries is December 13, 2022.

A major new annual awards program for short films, the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards is free to enter and aims to elevate original voices from around the globe with a fresh perspective on storytelling.

Established in 2007 as World Photography Organisation, Creo partners with Sony to launch the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards, a major new annual awards program for short films, providing a gateway for the development of creative excellence. Sponsored by Sony and free to enter, the Awards set out to elevate original voices from around the globe with a fresh perspective on storytelling.

According to the organizers, thirty shortlisted filmmakers will be selected and flown to Los Angeles for the Awards ceremony, taking place on February 22, 2023 in the Cary Grant Theatre at the historic Sony Pictures studio lot in Culver City, California. Winners from six categories – including the Environment and Future Format – will be announced on the night and rewarded with cash prizes and a range of Sony’s Digital Imaging equipment. Winners will be selected by a panel of leading figures chaired by award-winning theatre, television and film director Justin Chadwick.

Two days of workshops in LA

There is more than the awards, though! Following the Awards night, all 30 winners and shortlist will attend two days of workshops, screenings and panel discussions led by Sony Pictures executives and top experts in their fields. The exceptional two-day program will cover a wide range of topics from pitching to legal, to working with talent agencies and using cutting-edge technologies including animation and CGI. This invaluable opportunity supports filmmakers’ career progression by providing them with exclusive access and unparalleled insight into the inner workings of the industry.

Justin Chadwick, award-winning theatre, television and film director and Chair of the Jury, says: ‘We are in a moment of great change in the film industry: where studios are looking for original new voices that can cut through the noise and find new ways of communicating with audiences. With the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards we are looking for the next generation of storytellers whose work can engage, inform, entertain and excite. If you have something to say and you want your voice to be heard, we want to hear it.’

Kenji Tanaka, Senior Vice President, Sony Corporation, says: ‘Sony’s Purpose is to “Fill the world with emotion, through the power of creativity and technology.” Working alongside our collaborators Creo to launch the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards, we are truly excited about what this new initiative offers to filmmakers, as it furthers our commitment to content creators and the stories they tell. From access to our world-class facilities and leading experts to the most advanced and innovative technology, we aim to break down all barriers to creativity and provide creators with the tools and the opportunities they need to propel them to the next level.’

Future Format Award for smartphone filmmakers

Scott Gray, Founder and CEO of Creo, says: ‘We are thrilled to launch the Sony Future Filmmaker Awards, with the aim of elevating and championing filmmakers from across the globe. The prize presents a unique opportunity to filmmakers and an exceptional boost to their professional development. This new initiative further builds on Creo’s strong track record of setting-up programs to support and advance the careers of creatives and we are grateful to Sony for their sponsorship and to Justin Chadwick for his expert guidance as Jury Chair.’

The Sony Future Filmmaker Awards includes the following competitions and categories:

Filmmaker

The Filmmaker competition elevates original voices that bring a fresh perspective to storytelling.

Three categories: Fiction, Non-Fiction and Environment.

Entries must be between 5 to 20 minutes in length and can be shot on any device.

Shortlist of up to 15 filmmakers (maximum five per category).

Winners and shortlist all receive a trip to Los Angeles to take part in the Awards ceremony and two-day workshop program.

The three category winners additionally receive $5,000 (USD) and an FX9 Cinema Line Camera (plus lens).

Student Filmmaker

The Student Filmmaker competition rewards the talent soon set to shape the industry.

Two categories: Fiction and Non-Fiction.

Entrants must be studying a film course at a registered institution at a diploma or degree level worldwide.

Entries must be between 5 to 20 minutes in length and can be shot on any device.

Shortlist of up to 10 is selected (maximum five per category) to ensure representation for the different continents and a diverse range of global talent.

Winners and shortlist all receive a trip to Los Angeles to take part in the Awards ceremony and two-day workshop program.

The two category winners and their institutions additionally receive a range of Sony’s Digital Imaging equipment.

Future Format

The Future Format competition challenges filmmakers to respond to a new technical brief each year.

For 2023, submissions to be shot exclusively on a smartphone.

Entries must be between 2 to 5 minutes in length and can be shot on any smartphone.

Shortlist of up to five is selected.

Winner and shortlist all receive a trip to Los Angeles to take part in the Awards ceremony and two-day workshop program.

The category winner additionally receives $2,500 (USD) and a range of Sony’s Digital Imaging equipment.

The deadline for all entries is December 13, 2022, at 07:00 AM (CT). The two-day workshop program will take place at the Sony Pictures studio lot in Culver City, California on February 23rd and 24th, 2023. The jury panel for the inaugural edition will be announced in September 2022.

For more information and to submit to the Awards visit: www.sonyfuturefilmmakerawards.com