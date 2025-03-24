Delkin upgrades its renowned Black series with a new set of CFexpress cards with an upgrade in both read and write speeds and VPG400 certification.

The new CFexpress cards from Delkin, available in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities, enable ultra-fast data transfers, reducing downtime and increasing efficiency for creative professionals.

Delkin upgraded its Black series with a new set of CFexpress cards designed for professional production that get an upgrade in both read and write speeds and receive a VPG400 certification, which is a certification for CFexpress memory cards ensuring a minimum sustained write speed of 400MB/s. This is critical for high-bitrate video recording without dropped frames, especially in professional 8K, 6K, and 4K RAW workflows.

According to the company, “the new cards enable ultra-fast data transfers and offer up to 3700MB/s read and 3220MB/s write speeds, reducing downtime and increasing efficiency for creative professionals.” Designed for high-speed performance, they utilize PCIe technology and offer extreme durability, making them shockproof, water- and temperature resistant. In fact, all Delkin BLACK memory cards (SD, microSD, CFexpress Type A & B) are rated for temperatures ranging from 32°F to 158°F (0°C to 70°C).

Cards use serialization

They are, Delkin says, “virtually unbreakable” as they use a solid molded design, completely sealing the inner components inside for ultimate protection while making them 3X stronger than a regular SD card. Delkin BLACK SD cards are built with no write-protect switch or plastic ribs that run in between the contacts on the back in order to enhance reliability and ensure functionality when in use. Additionally, they come with Delkin’s industry-leading 48-hour replacement warranty for peace of mind and Delkin’s American-based customer support team.

Designed to meet the demands of today’s broadcast, cinema and photography industries, each card has undergone extensive testing to ensure full functionality and performance in today’s hosts. Delkin cards use serialization to confirm that the card is an Authentic Delkin BLACK memory card, built to the correct and legal specifications, as counterfeit cards are in the marketplace, Delkin says that “this avoids misrepresentation of capacities + read and write speeds.”

The new cards are available in 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities, with prices starting at $200 for the 512GB version and reaching $700 for the 2TB version.