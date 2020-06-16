AMD announced the availability of the new AMD Radeon Pro 5600M mobile GPU for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, designed to deliver desktop-class graphics performance in an efficient mobile form factor.

Supercharge your 16-inch MacBook Pro with the optional Radeon Pro 5600M, to achieve over 3x the speed of the original base model, in anything from video editing to color grading and beyond.

Built upon industry-leading 7nm process technology and advanced AMD RDNA architecture, the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M mobile GPU is the ideal top performer for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Designed to deliver desktop-class graphics performance in an efficient mobile form factor, this new GPU powers computationally heavy workloads, enabling pro users to maximize productivity while on-the-go.

This new solution from ADM is able to power a diverse range of pro applications, including video editing, color grading, application development, game creation and more. With 40 compute units and 8GB of ultra-fast, low-power High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2), the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU delivers superfast performance and excellent power efficiency in a single GPU package.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro brings a whole new class of performance to the notebook. Accordoing to Apple, “thanks to a more advanced thermal design, the Intel Core i9 processor with up to 8 cores and 16 threads of processing power sustains higher performance for longer periods of time — and delivers up to 2.1 times the performance of a quad-core MacBook Pro. So whether you’re layering dozens of tracks and effects, rendering 3D models, or compiling and testing code, you’ll be doing it in no time flat.”

3x faster in Cinema 4D or DaVinci Resolve

All the power of this MacBook Pro shines on the 16-inch Retina display , which is the largest Retina display ever in a Mac notebook. It produces, Apple claims, “ 500 nits of brightness for spectacular highlights and bright whites, while delivering deep blacks thanks to the precise photo alignment of liquid crystal molecules. And the P3 wide color gamut enables brilliant, true-to-life images and video. So no matter where you are, you’ll see your work in the best possible light.”

With up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, efficient multitasking is the rule. The 16-inch MacBook Pro uses fast 2666MHz DDR4 memory — up to 64GB — for smooth performance whether you’re loading hundreds of audio samples, editing billion-pixel images, or running multiple virtual machines. It’s the speed, though, that will make it easy to choose the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M mobile GPU. This version is 55% faster exporting 4K H.264 in Adobe Premiere Pro than the Quad-core 15-inch MacBook Pro used as reference.

The record breaking numbers do not stop there. The new model offers 3.5x faster render with ProRender in Maxon Cinema 4D than the 8-core 15-inch MacBook Pro with Radeon Pro 560X and 4GB GDDR5 used as baseline. It also offers a 3.4x faster timeline render performance in Final Cut Pro X, and 3.4x faster effects render in Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve Studio.

8TB of SSD storage: take your work with you

Designed for users on-the-go, the 16-inch MacBook Pro has up to 8TB of SSD storage — the most available in any notebook, so you can take your photo or video libraries with you no matter where you’re headed. And with superfast speeds, massive files load in an instant and pro apps launch in a blink. The 100-Wh lithium-polymer battery makes it viable to work wherever you are. Apple claims it “not only powers the larger display and delivers higher maximum sustained power, it also provides longer battery life — up to 11 hours of wireless web browsing and video playback,” so you’ll have more time to work between charges, whether you’re on or off the grid.

“More than ever, pro users require the freedom to create wherever their work takes them,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “With AMD RDNA architecture, the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU offers the optimal combination of compute horsepower and power efficiency, providing an outstanding mobile graphics solution to power a wide range of demanding workloads on-the-go.”

Key capabilities and features of the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU include:

Exceptional compute performance – Equipped with 40 compute units, the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU delivers up to 5.3 TFLOPS of single-precision (FP32) floating point performance.

HBM2 Memory – 8GB of HBM2 with 394 GB/s bandwidth provides ultra-fast transfer speeds to power data-intensive pro applications.

AMD RDNA architecture – AMD RDNA architecture delivers exceptional performance matched with remarkable power efficiency optimized for mobile computing platforms.

The new AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU adds a new super high-performance option to the existing Radeon Pro 5300M and 5500M GPU options for the 16-inch MacBook Pro.