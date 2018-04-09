Akitio expands Thunderbolt 3 storage and shows new products at NAB 2018

Akitio is adding to their already impressive Thunderbolt product lineup a Thunderbolt 3 10GbE docking station, while showing other new products ideal for the content creator audience at NAB.

By Jose Antunes April 09, 2018 NAB Show, News, Post Production, Pro Photo, Production

Akiti expands Thunderbolt 3 Storage and shows new products at NAB 2018

A RED camera Mini-Mag reader, an 8-bay hardware RAID enclosure or a dual-slot PCIe box are some of the new products displayed by Akition at NAB 2018. The Thunderbolt 3 10GbE docking station is the cherry on top of the cake…

Storage hungry creators will love the new 8-bay Akitio OTTO, a 2.5”/3.5” drive enclosure that features a slot for a SAS/SATA controller card, thereby allowing it to be ordered either with hardware RAID SAS or with the non-RAID SATA options. The Akitio OTTO also features a DisplayPort port and two Thunderbolt 3 ports for daisy chaining. The OTTO will provide 60Watts of Power Delivery (PD).

The new 8-bay solution is only part of the new products Akitio prepared for this edition of the National Association of Broadcasters show.  Another product that many will appreciate is the Node Duo, which is a dual-slot PCIe box with a DisplayPort and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. The Node Duo was designed for use with two PCIe cards, making it easier for creative professionals to add more than one card to their setup. The Node Duo also features 60Watts of Power Delivery (PD).

Because Thunderbolt 3 is something the company is well known for, there is also a new solution, the Thunder3 Dock Pro,  featuring a 10GbE port, a DisplayPort port, three USB 3.1 ports, an eSATA port, an SD Card reader, a C-Fast card reader, and two Thunderbolt 3 Ports for daisy chaining. The Thunderbolt 3 ports provide 60Watts of Power Delivery (PD), as expected.

Also new, the RED Camera Mini-Mag Reader was designed to be installed into a drive bay of a 4-bay Akitio Thunder3 Quad X or the new 8-bay Thunder3 OTTO.  The Akitio RED Mini-Mag Reader will be available with special Akitio Data Multiplier software that will allow the content stored on the RED Mini-Mag to be copied and backed up to the other blank drives installed in either the Quad X or OTTO. The software will back up/copy to either 3 (Quad X) or 7 (Otto) drives in the same amount of time that it typically takes to back up to one single drive.

The Akitio Everest software also allows users to capture screenshots from RED RAW (R3D) clips for an easier and more convenient media workflow. These new products will become a part of the already large group of Akitio Thunderbolt 3 products already on the market, which includes the RAID Station, Quad X, Quad Mini, 10G Network Adapter, Node, Node Lite and Node Pro.

The new products are expected to be available during the first half of 2018, with pricing to be announced shortly.

 


Tags:

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Akitio Expands Thunderbolt 3 Storage and Dock Product Line-up at NAB 2018

Frame.io debuts Watch Folders, a high-speed file transfer app

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

Artificial Intelligence at NAB 2018: real world applications
DAM

Artificial Intelligence at NAB 2018: real world applications

From local news to sport production, from delivery to remote locations to indexing and...
Resolve 15: Blackmagic integrates Fusion into Resolve
Post Production

Resolve 15: Blackmagic integrates Fusion into Resolve

Blackmagic’s grading tool turned NLE is on track to become a complete finishing platform–rivaling...
Random thoughts from the Blackmagic NAB 2018 press conference
NAB Show

Random thoughts from the Blackmagic NAB 2018 press conference

Like the AJA press conference here’s some random thoughts at Blackmagic’s press conference. Blackmagic’s...
AJA press conference from NAB 2018
NAB Show

AJA press conference from NAB 2018

In the spirit of what Adam Wilt has been doing this NAB here’s random...

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of