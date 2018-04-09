A RED camera Mini-Mag reader, an 8-bay hardware RAID enclosure or a dual-slot PCIe box are some of the new products displayed by Akition at NAB 2018. The Thunderbolt 3 10GbE docking station is the cherry on top of the cake…

Storage hungry creators will love the new 8-bay Akitio OTTO, a 2.5”/3.5” drive enclosure that features a slot for a SAS/SATA controller card, thereby allowing it to be ordered either with hardware RAID SAS or with the non-RAID SATA options. The Akitio OTTO also features a DisplayPort port and two Thunderbolt 3 ports for daisy chaining. The OTTO will provide 60Watts of Power Delivery (PD).

The new 8-bay solution is only part of the new products Akitio prepared for this edition of the National Association of Broadcasters show. Another product that many will appreciate is the Node Duo, which is a dual-slot PCIe box with a DisplayPort and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. The Node Duo was designed for use with two PCIe cards, making it easier for creative professionals to add more than one card to their setup. The Node Duo also features 60Watts of Power Delivery (PD).

Because Thunderbolt 3 is something the company is well known for, there is also a new solution, the Thunder3 Dock Pro, featuring a 10GbE port, a DisplayPort port, three USB 3.1 ports, an eSATA port, an SD Card reader, a C-Fast card reader, and two Thunderbolt 3 Ports for daisy chaining. The Thunderbolt 3 ports provide 60Watts of Power Delivery (PD), as expected.

Also new, the RED Camera Mini-Mag Reader was designed to be installed into a drive bay of a 4-bay Akitio Thunder3 Quad X or the new 8-bay Thunder3 OTTO. The Akitio RED Mini-Mag Reader will be available with special Akitio Data Multiplier software that will allow the content stored on the RED Mini-Mag to be copied and backed up to the other blank drives installed in either the Quad X or OTTO. The software will back up/copy to either 3 (Quad X) or 7 (Otto) drives in the same amount of time that it typically takes to back up to one single drive.

The Akitio Everest software also allows users to capture screenshots from RED RAW (R3D) clips for an easier and more convenient media workflow. These new products will become a part of the already large group of Akitio Thunderbolt 3 products already on the market, which includes the RAID Station, Quad X, Quad Mini, 10G Network Adapter, Node, Node Lite and Node Pro.

The new products are expected to be available during the first half of 2018, with pricing to be announced shortly.