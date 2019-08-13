News

AJA ships KUMO 3232-12G compact router for emerging 8K workflows

Whether you’re building a mobile truck, edit suites or an AV flypack, KUMO routers, as the KUMO 3232-12G, offer and incredible price/performance ratio and the the highest quality standards, says AJA.

Profile Picture Jose Antunes August 13, 2019

AJA ships KUMO 3232-12G compact 32x32 12G-SDI router

Designed for use in broadcast, production and ProAV environments, the KUMO 3232-12G is AJA’s compact router solution for flexible and cost-efficient 12G-SDI routing. The KUMO is now shipping.

With the KUMO, says AJA, professionals can “get the the routing capabilities you need at a price that fits well within your budget. The company says that KUMO routers are so affordable they can even be used in place of traditional DAs to distribute signals to multiple locations. KUMO routers provide an incredible price/performance ratio while still maintaining the highest quality standards.

Designed for critical broadcast, production and post environments, KUMO routers are built to AJA standards that exceed SMPTE specifications. The use of premium components coupled with dual redundant power supplies ensures the highest signal quality and maximum uptime even in the unexpected event of a power supply failure.

For emerging 8K workflows

The KUMO 3232-12G supports large format resolutions, high frame rates and deep color formats, while reducing cable runs when transporting 4K/UltraHD over SDI. KUMO 3232-12G offers network-based and/or physical control and mirrors the form of AJA’s production-proven KUMO 3232 routers, with the additional benefit of a new USB port for configuring IP addresses via AJA’s eMini-Setup software. For emerging 8K workflows, KUMO 3232-12G is also equipped for multi-port gang-routing.

Key feature highlights include:

  • 12G-SDI inputs and outputs for up to 4K/UltraHD support at 60p
  • Small, portable 2RU form factor
  • Single cable support for streamlined 4K/UltraHD signal routing
  • Redundant power supply option
  • Configure and save up to eight salvos per router
  • Auto re-clocking SDI rates: 270 Mbps /1.483/1.485/2.967/2.970/5.934/5.940/11.868/11.880 Gbps
  • Support for AJA KUMO Control Panels (hardware, with direct connect or networked)
  • USB port to easily configure the router IP address and simplify initial network configurations
  • Embedded web server for remote control on any standard web browser
  • 5-year warranty and support

The KUMO 3232-12G is now available for $3995. For more information, visit AJA’s website.


Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Canon and Sony, step aside: Samsung has a 108 megapixel image sensor

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author
Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers…

You Might Also Like

AJA Ki Pro GO, a standalone multi-channel H.264 recorder/player
News

AJA Ki Pro GO, a standalone multi-channel H.264 recorder/player

Designed to be either portable or rackmountable with half rack wide, 2RU high dimensions,...
JVC GY-HM250: the first professional camcorder with Facebook Live
News

JVC GY-HM250: the first professional camcorder with Facebook Live

The JVC GY-HM250 4KCAM is the first fully integrated Facebook Live professional camcorder, thanks...
New release of Epic Games’ Unreal Engine supports Maxon’s Cinema 4D
News

New release of Epic Games’ Unreal Engine supports Maxon’s Cinema 4D

Support for Maxon’s Cinema 4D in the next version of Ureal Engine, from Epic...
New World Symphony updates WALLCAST to 4K HDR with AJA solutions
News

New World Symphony updates WALLCAST to 4K HDR with AJA solutions

The Miami-based orchestral academy New World Symphony celebrates, next October, 10 years since it...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of