The Agua Stormproof Backpacks 80 and 85 are designed to carry your photo or video gear and personal belongings in challenging weather.

Both backpacks follow a regular distribution of space present in many modern backpacks: a lower compartment for photo or video gear with the upper one reserved for personal belongings. If needed, both compartments can be joined into a larger storage space by opening the divider. For many people, though, the two sections make complete sense, even more so when the lower gear compartment – built with an additional inner layer of energy-absorbing Neoprene covered with supple Lycra – can be reached from both sides by opening the water-repellent zippers on the flaps.

This solution allows the user to quickly reach in and pull out his camera / additional lens, without having to place the bag on the ground. As mentioned above, a unique S-shape detachable padded divider which can be easily connected using Hook & Loop attachments to match the user’s personal needs or gear. On the left flap’s inner side you will be happy to find pockets for a memory card and a lens cover – so you’ll never misplace them again.

In terms of gear, both backpacks carry the same amount: a large DSLRs such as the Canon 5D Mark III (without battery pack) + 70-200 2.8 lens (attached) + 24-70 2.8 lens + flash unit. It’s on the upper compartment that users will find some differences, with the bigger versions offering space to carry a 15.4” inch laptop while the 80 version accepts a 12” laptop.

The upper top-loading compartment offers plenty of room for personal things – while providing the same great protection from rain and dust. Besides the laptop slot it features an organizer and 2 pockets suitable for water bottles (or a thermos full of hot tea) making it easy to keep your stuff organized and easy to reach. Miggo says they did not stop there and added a super-handy Utility Pouch to help storing small stuff like extra batteries, memory cards and cables. To seal the upper compartment, simply roll the top towards the back of the bag until reaching the dotted line. Then, connect the two side buckles and lock them if needed. Your gear will be kept safe and dry.

In fact, the miggo agua backpack is a unique IPX3-standard storm-proof backpack, meaning it protects your belongings against spraying water – water spraying up to 60 degrees from vertical at 10 liters/min. at a pressure of 80-100kN/m2 for 5 minutes. That’s a lot of agua… water I mean (because agua means water)!

So, to cut a long story short, the agua backpack’s special structure enables the adventurous photographer or videographer to comfortably carry his expensive equipment in any weather without worrying about them – and quickly draw the camera with ease at the right moment to capture a perfect shot or video sequence. The easy-access side-compartments are, in the end, what makes this backpack so different from common water-resistant camera bags.

Backpacks are famous for their ability to comfortably carry lots of gear for long hours – and this bag is no exception, says miggo, adding that “Agua backpack’s harness system includes adjustable padded shoulder straps, a height-adjusted sternum strap and a detachable waist strap. Your upper and lower back will both appreciate the extra support placed right where it’s meant to be. Carrying a tripod? It’s easier than ever thanks to agua backpack’s front tripod holder. Last but not least – miggo branded rigid thermo-forming bottom is designed to provide trustful protection to the bag’s lower part.”

Miggo is a company with a aim: to provide all photography enthusiasts with comfortable, smart and simple carrying solutions for their “real” cameras.



