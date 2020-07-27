Learn at your space, your pace this Fall, during Adobe Video World! It’s a 6-day event packed with technical and creative workshops on the Premiere Pro and After Effects applications.

Adobe Video World returns and it fully justifies being presented as Premiere Pro & After Effects training at “Your space, Your Pace”, as the virtual conference, taking place September 12–17, 2020, can be followed from the comfort of your home. Organized by Future Media Conferences, in association with Adobe, the Adobe Video World (AVW) Online brings working professionals and the Adobe team together to keep attendees at the top of their game as Premiere Pro and After Effects evolve.

In fact, AVW Online provides attendees with a unique opportunity to access cutting-edge, live training, engage with the Adobe team, and experience intimate “hands-on” lab specialty sessions. This year, the program features Adobe Days within both Premiere Pro and After Effects programs. Adobe team members of each application will discuss recent updates, hidden gems, and recommended workflows for video editors and animators seeking to gain a deeper understanding of how to optimize each of the software in their upcoming projects. Attendees will also be able to submit their questions to the Adobe team members and get real-time answers, as well as enjoy in-depth discussions and brainstorming with the Adobe team.

Presenting the event, Future Media Conferences also said that “as an added value to the conference, AVW attendees will have the opportunity to be the first to earn the new Adobe Certified Professional credentials for Premiere Pro & After Effects! The new Adobe Certified Professional (ACP) certification is an industry-recognized credential that effectively validates one’s expertise in Adobe Creative Cloud Video tools. Adobe Video World includes a full day Certification Prep Class for each software, and the ability to take the exam online, to become a Certified Professional!”

Cutting-edge training online

AVW Online will also feature technical and creative training sessions for beginner and advanced Premiere Pro and After Effects users. In addition to regular sessions, attendees can participate in hands-on warm-up training sessions during which the instructors can actively manage and “take over” their screens remotely, in real-time, for an enhanced learning experience. Additionally, interactive “Help Desk” virtual rooms will be available throughout the duration of the conference, where attendees can ask FMC’s Premiere Pro and After Effects experts any burning technical or troubleshooting questions. The “Help Desk” rooms will provide attendees with direct one-on-one instruction as well as opportunities to learn from their peers’ as their questions are answered in real-time.

Adobe Video World Online is designed to provide a collaborative, interactive, virtual training space for attendees to learn new skills and engage with well-known production professionals. Each session will feature live Q&A to allow attendees to ask questions in real-time and intimate group video rooms for networking happy hours, to allow face-to-face screen time with like-minded creatives.

“We are pleased to team up again with Adobe to bring the Adobe Video World, Online Conference. We have added a special focus on the program to address, in addition to cutting edge software training, a variety of business sessions, legal advice for creatives and remote production best practices in pandemic times,” shares Ben Kozuch, President and Co-Founder of Future Media Conferences, adding, “The event is highly interactive and designed to be your ideal destination for cutting-edge training and making new connections, even if it’s online.”

90-days access to all sessions

There are three ticket options for Adobe Video World:

Attend all 48 Premiere Pro Sessions for $399

Attend all 48 After Effects Sessions for $399

“Mega Pass”: Access to both training programs for a full week of content for $795 (this includes a morning and afternoon Hands-On training workshop on both Saturday and Sunday for each program)

Add a 4-hour Hands-On training workshop of your choice to your pass for $99

All passes include streaming access to session recordings for 90 days post-event to their respective program, access to keynotes, panels, happy hours, networking events, help-desk rooms, industry raffles, and partner sessions. Plus, all students and faculty can save 35% on their conference pass, say the organizers.

Adobe Video World has been made possible by Dell. “Dell and our partners Intel and Nvidia are pleased to support Adobe Video World. While an important aspect of our work with Adobe is to deliver workstations tested and recommended for Creative Cloud, we are excited to be a part of Adobe Video World as it represents an excellent opportunity to get the latest news and techniques for Premiere Pro and After Effects in an online community built for meaningful interaction with the Adobe experts,” says Matt Allard, Director of Strategic Alliances for Dell Technologies.

For more information, please visit Adobe Video World. Email AVW Event Manager, Emma Palumbo, with any questions about the event at emmap@fmctraining.com.