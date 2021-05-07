The Benefits of Active Archive in a Mid-Pandemic World is the title of a free virtual conference held on May 13 by the Active Archive Alliance, as the organization shares a State of the Industry 2021 Report.

As active archive solutions are an important part of the media and entertainment industry, the free virtual conference organized by the Active Archive Alliance is an event to mark on your calendar.

The Active Archive Alliance announced this month the availability of a new report: “Saved by the Data: Active Archive Leads the Way in a Mid-Pandemic World,” which highlights the ways active archiving facilitates data management and helps organizations save money, efficiently access data wherever it resides, and build stronger security. The organization serves as a vendor-neutral, trusted source for providing end-users with technical expertise and guidance to design and implement modern active archive strategies that solve data growth challenges through intelligent data management.

Active archives enable reliable, online and cost-effective access to data throughout its life and are compatible with flash, disk, tape, or cloud as well as file, block or object storage systems. They help move data to the appropriate storage tiers to minimize cost while maintaining ease of user accessibility. As the pandemic introduced drastic changes in the way many industries operate, and how data is moved and accessed, an update perspective was deemed essential, so the Active Archive Alliance worked to publish the report “Saved by the Data: Active Archive Leads the Way in a Mid-Pandemic World,” which you can download following the link.

The free virtual conference on May 13th

The Alliance also announced its free virtual conference, which will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. MT. Any IT professional, data storage manager, technology or channel partner or value-added reseller is encouraged to register for the event. Just follow the link above.

“The pandemic brought many changes and challenges to operations worldwide, and in 2021, organizations are focused on how best to use data to thrive in a changed world and amidst market uncertainty,” said Betsy Doughty, vice president of corporate marketing, Spectra Logic, and co-chairperson of the Active Archive Alliance. “Our 2021 report and upcoming virtual conference will highlight active archiving for a changing business world and evolving use cases, including AI analytics, cybersecurity, healthcare and active archiving in the cloud.”

Active archives leverage an intelligent data management layer that enables online access to data throughout its lifecycle and is compatible with flash, disk, tape, optical, or cloud (public or private), file, block or object storage systems. Active archive solutions support a wide variety of vertical markets and applications, including media and entertainment, healthcare, telecommunications, utilities, financial, security, life sciences, compliance, the IoT, AI and ML, and surveillance.

Executives of the 17 organizations that comprise the Active Archive Alliance will lead a number of panels, sharing their expertise and best practices. Panel topics will include:

Why Active Archive?

Understand what an active archive is, how it is different than backup, and the major benefits your organization can realize with an active archive.

The first step is understanding what data and applications you have and determining your access, growth, and compliance requirements. This helps you plan the workflow at launch and into the future.

Once you know your data and requirements, selecting the right software and hardware components is key to building out your active archive. This panel will review the considerations and how to optimize for your business needs.

The Active Archive Alliance’s virtual conference provides IT professionals, data managers, partners and industry experts an opportunity to interact, engage and learn more about how to take advantage of the significant benefits offered by active archives. The Active Archive Alliance has grown to include the following members and sponsors: Fujifilm, Spectra Logic, MediQuant, Atempo, Harmony Healthcare IT, IBM, IMT Software, Iron Mountain, Object Matrix, PoINT Software & Systems, QStar Technologies, Quantum, StorMagic, StrongBox Data Solutions, SullivanStrickler, Western Digital and XenData.