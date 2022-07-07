What do the ABBA Voyage concert or the shows from Billie Eilish to Metallica or the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee have in common? Technology from ROE Visual, a specialist in high-quality LED solutions.

It’s a webcast you can not miss: three sessions with news about new LED display technology from ROE Visual, an expert look at virtual production, and designers Peter Nigrini and Dan Braun.

The ABBA Voyage concert, which premiered at the ABBA Arena on May 26 in London, uses a vast ROE Visual LED wall to bring to life the specially created digital versions of the famous ABBA personages. The main stage at Buckingham Palace, for the celebrations of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, used ROE Visual’s Black Quartz LED screens. ROE Visual will also be at the IBC Exhibition, which takes place from 9-12 September 2022, to show its activity in the market for broadcast and film, showcasing new products and technologies, like the Ruby 1.9BV2 and Ghostframe. You can find ROE Visual in Hall 7, stand C11.

Before, though, you can find more about state-of-the-art LED visual solutions, from the stage to xR production, during Live Design’s webcast—LED Display: Innovation & Design, which is sponsored by ROE Visual. It’s a three-part webcast that takes place live on Thursday, July 21, from 11am-2pm eastern. Registration is free. Live Design is the must-read creative and technical resource for live entertainment professionals in lighting, sound, staging, and projection.

ROE Visual was born 16 years ago, under another name. In 2006, and just out of college, Jason Lu started a company called Radiant Opto Electronic Technology in Shenzhen. 2006-2009 was all about learning and gathering experience for Radiant. At this time Jason did not have a specific vision for the company but he understood that he needed to offer something different. The LED market had only recently diversified beyond the basic metal boxes. Creative LED products had been coming to market, but it was not clear at the time what these were about and how large the market was, and it was much easier to simply make higher volume LED displays delivered in metal boxes. The whole story – I guess you want to know more by now – is available on the company’s website.

From NAB and ISE to MJ The Musical

Having earned a solid track record, delivering cutting edge products and services, ROE Visual is recognized as the industry standard for high-quality LED technology. This cutting-edge technology abounds in film studios and xR studios, as well as Broadway productions from Frozen to MJ The Musical, and concerts from Billie Eilish to Metallica, Robbie Williams or Liam Gallagher. From NAB to ISE shows, ROE Visual is a constant presence, with new products and solutions being revealed, always, says Jason Lu, “Listening to our clients, supporting our partners, seeing the opportunities with clear eyes and not be hesitant to act on it.”

The webcast now announced will allow participants to discover the innovations, listen to technical directors and producers and go behind the scenes to discuss the design and technology that go into such complex, large-scale productions. It’s a FREE webcast that those interested in the LED landscape and xR space should watch. Here is the complete schedule for Live Design‘s webcast—LED Display: Innovation & Design:

July 21, 2022, Schedule:

11am-11:10am: Introduction

11:10am-12noon: Innovations in ROE LED Technology

Technology in the xR world is constantly evolving to meet the needs of the consumers, creatives, and technicians who bring these groundbreaking projects to life. For LED use, many considerations must be met to ensure the highest quality per intended application. No two projects are the same and each requires thorough planning and testing with the right products. Learn how LED technology at ROE has grown alongside these demands as members of the ROE Visual team discuss the innovations—and limitations—of the LED landscape and xR space as a whole.

Speakers: Nick Jevons ROE account manager; Mike Smith, ROE technical director

12:05-12:55pm: Visual Display Design and Technology For xR Stages

Edward Hanrahan, director of virtual production at William F White International, takes a deep dive into the many technologies needed to build and operate an LED volume, including what to look for in your hardware choices and why.

1pm-1:50pm: Case Studies: MJ: The Musical; Metallica 40th Anniversary Concert

Peter Nigrini, Tony-nominated video designer for MJ The Musical, and Metallica’s production designer Dan Braun, take us behind the scenes to discuss the design and technology that go into such complex, large-scale productions.

1:50pm-2pm: Final Q&A

Just in case you missed it, the Live Design’s webcast is FREE. If you’re in Europe, and have a chance to travel to the Netherlands, ROE Visual will be at the IBC Show, which takes place from 9-12 September 2022.