With hundreds of careers and opportunities, the Filmmaking industry can be a unique experience for a Filmmaker. Options include pitching an idea, or a commission through screenwriting, casting, shooting, editing, and screening your project. Filmtools decided to take a deeper look into the world of a Filmmaker. This week, we had the opportunity to speak to Filmmaker Pete Gill about his work. This is what he said:

What inspires you?

Pete Gill: At the age of 13 I started editing, and all I wanted to do was make music videos. In High school and college I was involved in multiple bands. It seemed like the perfect pairing of my two passions.

Why did you choose this field?

Pete Gill: In high school it hit me that I could make a living making films. So from that point I knew what I wanted to do. At the age of 13 I started editing and messing around with my family digital8 camcorder. That time period in my life was a launching point for me which has evolved into color grading as well. Growing up I wanted to be a rock star and tour and play music. Filmmaking ended up being a great alternative.

How does Filmtools help you?

Pete Gill: When I lived in LA, I remember spending so much time wondering around Filmtools in Burbank. It made me realize how many tools and accessories there are for Filmmakers. They offer products that help you recognize that you can’t live without a specific tool in your kit. Filmtools offers different kinds of gear and it’s one of the best places for any type of support your shoot needs, no matter the budget.

What’s the coolest project you’ve worked on before?

Pete Gill: I’ve been fortunate enough to work on so many cool projects, it’s really hard for me to choose one. My favorite projects to shoot are typically ones that involve traveling somewhere new and getting to work with inspiring people. I LOVE color grading projects that have been shot by people I know and respect as well.

Do you have any projects that we can help promote?

Pete Gill: I’m going to be grading season 3 of the FIND , a web series by LGHtv. It’s an incredible story and the whole team behind the series is amazing. I’m just happy to play a small part in this project.

Here’s a reel of work I’ve created with indie Atlantic films, whom I work with a lot.

Do you have a piece of essential gear that you don’t leave without?

Pete Gill: On set its always a quarter for tightening screws, and the RED multi tool.

What advice would you give someone entering the field?

My advice for someone entering this field is to learn atleast the basics of every film department. Learn how to edit, how to do three point lighting and how to compose a shot. The more diverse you can make your skill set the better off you’ll be, especially if you’re working in a smaller market.

Where can people follow you on social?

Want to be featured as a Filmmaker? Tell us your story to be featured as a Filmmaker online. Reach out to Filmtools via Instagram messages or tag us in your photos on Instagram, Twitter, & Facebook!

Was This Post Helpful: