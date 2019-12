Just before Christmas, PVC contributor and Filmtools product reviewer Kenny McMillan got his hands on the highly anticipated Canon C500 Mark II. Check out Kennys unboxing and first impressions video below:

Read more about the C500 Mark II:

“Canon Announces C500 Mark II 5.9K Full-Frame Camera” by Brian Hallett

Canon Spec Break Down by Canon

