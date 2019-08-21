Fujifilm UA107X8.4 AF (Advanced Focus) Box Lens Announced

Fujifilm announced the development of the 4K broadcast lens, the FUJINON UA107X8.4 AF (Advanced Focus), the world’s first box lens that features the Advanced Focus function*1. The UA107x8.4 AF is due to be released in the spring of 2020.

The UA107x8.4 AF broadcast lens incorporates a newly developed phase-detection autofocus sensor, achieving fast, tack sharp images with a response speed as fast as 0.5 seconds and boasting an outstanding capability in tracking a moving subject. The lens also features the company’s proprietary image stabilization mechanism and a 107x ultra-magnification zoom that covers focal lengths from 8.4mm to 900mm (1800mm with 2x).

Among the features that make this lens a perfect choice for covering live sports and entertainment are High Dynamic Range (HDR) and vivid color reproduction. In addition to using aspherical and fluorite elements** to effectively control various types of aberration, the company’s unique multi-layer coating (High Transmittance Electron Beam Coating) boosts the rate of light transmittance, making it possible to deliver vivid color reproduction, as well as HDR-based rich tonal gradation, even under bright sun or at dusk.

The UA107x8.4 AF is a revolutionary product that will transform the way video is produced, as it allows for shooting high image quality 4K video with ease.

UA107x8.4 AF

The penetration of 4K-compatible large-screen television in recent years has increased opportunities for enjoying ultra-high-definition 4K video. As such, advanced skills are required from camera operators to manually achieve fast, precise focusing. To meet the needs of today’s videographers, Fujifilm has developed a 4K-compatible broadcast lens equipped with the AF function.

The UA107x8.4 AF’s phase-detection AF sensor and dedicated algorithm was developed with the technological expertise fostered from Fujifilm’s X Series and GFX digital cameras.

Fujifilm will debut the FUJINON UA107x8.4 AF at the Beijing International Radio, TV & Film Exhibition (BIRTV2019), to be held from August 21 to August 24, 2019.

* Among 4K-compatible broadcast lenses as of August 19, 2019, according to Fujifilm

** Lens element made of fluorite, which has a characteristically small chromatic dispersion in light transmittance and refractive indices. It enables optical design with minimal chromatic aberration.

