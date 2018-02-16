HEAR360’s 8ball is a patented omni-binaural microphone and software suite, designed to offer true spatial audio that immediately immerses listeners, creating the illusion they’re actually there.

According to HEAR360, up until now, VR creators had to record immersive audio with microphones that were separate from software workflows, creating overcomplicated post-production processes, and often discouraging creators from fully leveraging immersive audio in their productions. ProVideo Coalition mentioned, back in November 2016, that HEAR360 had opened its Beta Program, inviting cinematic VR filmmakers to try the power of spatial audio offered by the 8ball omni-binaural microphone.

The promise, then, was simple, even if ambitious: the easy delivery of a gripping spatial audio experience to their audience. Apparently, everything wen has planned, and the 8-ball, a full end-to-end spatial audio solution for cinematic VR and 360 video, is now available for purchase online.

“We are thrilled to bring a full end-to-end spatial audio solution to market,” says Matt Marrin, CEO of HEAR360.

8ball empowers creators to capture spatial audio in omni-binaural formats, and seamlessly integrates their recordings with post-production workflows using a suite of plugins available to purchasers of the microphone.

“The first test audio I heard blew me away with accuracy and sound quality,” says Matt Celia of Lightsail VR.

8ball is omni-binaural, meaning it captures 360° of audio by utilizing four pairs of high-quality omnidirectional capsules. Custom microphone “ears” are positioned strategically to mimic a human’s perception of audio. The brain decodes 8ball’s recordings, as headphone listeners perceive sound 360° around their head.

When played back through head-mounted displays, 8ball offers a “holographic” audio experience that promises to be nearly indistinguishable from the real world.

“To ensure 8ball would be the best solution for the VR/360 Video community, we engaged creators during the development process,” says Greg Morgenstein, Chief Technical Officer at HEAR360, “by the time our beta program ended, 8ball had been used in productions all over the world, including international sporting events, commercial productions for major brands, cinematic VR movies, and concert recordings for multi-platinum acts”.

When paired with Live 360 broadcast workflows (slated for release in late 2018), 8ball’s live workflow will enable broadcasters to deliver live, real-time spatial audio experiences with pinpoint accuracy, and head trackability. Early applications successfully paired live spatial audio with a 4k video streams, allowing content producers to transport their viewers to the sights and sounds unfolding in real time.

HEAR360 has demos available at http://www.hear360.io in a custom web player that works on major web browsers and Android mobile devices. 8ball, the omni-binaural microphone and software suite, is now available for purchase online at http://www.hear360.io.

