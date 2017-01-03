The new 4K camera from YI is not the only new product at CES 2017, in Las Vegas. The company will also fly, for the first time at CES 2017, its drone, YI Erida, presented as the world’s fastest tricopter drone.

YI Technology goes to CES 2017 to present some other products the intelligent imaging technologies company has ready to launch. These include the YI 1080p Dome Camera, the YI M1 Mirrorless Camera and the YI Dash Camera.

The YI 1080p Dome Camera: is a 360-degree, smart home security camera, which follows moving objects, detects baby crying and provides two-way audio. It is, according to YI Technology, a professional grade camera, which sells for a fraction of the price of competitors at $99.99.

In terms of photography the company presents the YI M1 Mirrorless Camera, first announced at Photokina last year. The M1 is the world’s most connected mirrorless camera that shoots like a professional and shares like a smartphone, ays the company. It features a Micro Four Thirds sensor and body, is compatible with more than 50 interchangeable lenses and sells for $349.99.

The YI Dash Camera, designed with ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), analyzes data, such as speed and the distance of the vehicle in front of you, and sends real-time audio alerts in the event of straying from a lane or driving too close to a vehicle.

The main points of interest for readers here at ProVideo Coalition, though, are the YI 4K+ Action Camera, announced as the first action camera to capture 4K videos at 60 frames per second, double that of competitors’ products. The new action camera has many improvements to its predecessor, the YI 4K Action Camera, says YI Technology, including 120mbps bitrate for high-quality video, Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) support, live streaming, vastly improved outdoor audio, as well as virtual reality grade hardware and software implementations. It is also the first camera to include an Ambarella H2 SOC processor.

The world’s fastest tricopter drone, YI Erida, will also fly for the first time at CES 2017. The YI Erida is a full carbon smart drone, which combines strength, speed and YI’s 4K Action camera in a unique, three-rotor design simple enough for the first-time drone user. Due to the highly durable and lightweight nature of Erida’s carbon frame and streamlined design, YI Technology’s first consumer drone is exceptionally fast and agile, reaching speeds of up to 75 miles per hour and flying for up to 40 minutes in initial tests. Additional product highlights include patented, folding rotors offering a compact design that makes it portable and easy to carry; controlled by the corresponding YI Erida mobile app, making a remote obsolete; an advanced sensor and radar system with a built-in laser scanner for maximum safety.

The YI Erida drone was created in cooperation with Atlas Dynamics, a team of aerospace engineers and software developers. YI Technology and Atlas bring together aerospace expertise and research with world-class imaging technology in the newest, industry-leading drone.

With DJI being, at the moment, the name the market looks to when it comes to drones, as its offer covers a wide range of choices, it will be interesting to see how the YI Erida and other drones on show at CES 2017 fare and are received by the market.

Still, for YI Technology the Las Vegas event will be an important date on its calendar. Sean Da, CEO of YI Technology, said that :“CES 2017 is an important milestone for us as we look to demonstrate our full product line and reveal novelty solutions. As a challenger brand in the changing imaging technology market, we are constantly looking for ways to push the boundaries and set new standards for the global industry.”

YI Technology will be showcasing its products at CES 2017, Thursday, January 5 through Sunday, January 8 in Tech West – The Sands, Halls A-D, Booth #46324.

