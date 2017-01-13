As we look back at 2016, we reflect on what an interesting year it was and what a big part involved media consumption – and more specifically – LIVE media consumption. Increased bandwidth, improved cameras on mobile phones, and easy access to YouTube Live and the newly launched Facebook Live (not to mention Snapchat and Instagram stories, too) made it easier than ever to get your message out in real time. NFL football games were streamed on Twitter, Presidential campaigns involved every multimedia platform available and international events unfolded at record speeds. We know that as the world consumes media the need for content increases and that’s where our video and live production products come in. Here are our picks for the Top 10 Products of 2016.

Watch Gary Bettan of Videoguys.com unveil these Top 10 picks.

We are not presenting this list in any specific order because the top product for you may be different than the product needed in your local church, school or town hall. Instead we present all of these products as our Top Picks.

NewTek NDI technology & NewTek TriCaster Advanced Edition Software

Epiphan Webcaster X1 Social Media Streaming Devices

Avid NEXIS | PRO and Team Bundles

G-Technology G-SPEED Shuttle XL and ev Series Workflow

Atomos Shogun Inferno and Atomos Master Caddy by G-Technology

Wirecast Pro 7 and Wirecast Gear Systems

Matrox Monarch LCS Lecture Capture Appliance

Roland V-1HD and V-1SDI Mixer/Switchers and the VR-4HD All-in-One HD Mixer

PTZOptics 2nd Generation Conferencing Cameras

Glyph Atom SSD and RAID SSD Drives

Videoguys Tech Select HP Z Workstations and ZBooks

