2017 Top Products for Facebook Live and YouTube

By videoguys.com October 13, 2017 Channels, Production, Videoguys.com

If you are looking for live streaming hardware or ideas for how to bring your content to a live audience over social media, you can start here!

A lot has changed in the world of live production and streaming in the past year, so we have updated and revised our article on Top Products for Facebook Live and YouTube Live! We have compiled this list of the top products recommended for streaming live events on Facebook and YouTube. Of course, many of these products can be used for streaming to other networks as well, and they have all been tested and approved for the hottest social media platforms.

We are not presenting this list in any specific order because the top product for you may be different than the product needed in your organization, local church, school or town hall. Instead we present all of these products as our Top Picks.

Prefer to watch a video? Click here for our Top Products Webinar

1. Epiphan Webcaster X2 Facebook Live and YouTube Encoder – $299.95
2. Epiphan AV.io Video Grabbers with Telestream Wirecast 8 Software Bundles – starting at $1,499.00
3. Telestream Wirecast Gear – All-In-One Ready-to-Use Live Streaming Production System – starting at $4,995.00
4. TriCaster Mini Bundles with FREE Advanced Edition – starting at $9,995.00
5. NewTek TriCaster TC1 – Complete Multcamera 4K IP Video Production System – starting at $14,995.00
6. NewTek TriCaster TC1 Trade-Up Offer – Your Old TriCaster is Worth $5,000!
7. Epiphan Pearl & Pearl 2 4K – All-In-One Turn-key Live Production Devices – starting at $6,375.00
8. LiveU Solo & Solo HDMI Video Encoder – Easily Stream Over Multiple Wireless Bonded Connections – starting at $1,499.00
9. Matrox Monarch Streaming & Recording Appliances – starting at $995.00
10. Teradek VidiU & VidiU Pro – Wireless Streaming & Recording Units – starting at $699.00
11. Roland V-1HD & V-1SDI Switchers Affordable Live Production Bundles – starting at $1,875.00
12. PTZOptics Producer Kits – Complete Turn-key Live Streaming Systems – starting at $4,130.00
13. Wowza ClearCaster – High-Quality Reliable Streaming for Facebook Live – $6,495.00

Get the details about each product and why they are recommended by going to our featured Guide, Videoguys Top Products for Facebook & YouTube Live 2017 


