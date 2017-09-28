Attention TriCaster® Owners! Your Old TriCaster is Worth $5,000

This is your last chance to trade-in even the oldest TriCaster system for the new TriCaster TC1 – End to End 4K IP Video Production System.

Get $5,000 off the TriCaster TC1 Base with Small Control Panel Bundle when you trade-in your old TriCaster. Or get $2,500 off a the TriCaster TC1 base unit ala carte when you trade-in. Best of all, there is no hardware to return. Videoguys.com will register your trade-in serial number with Newtek and they will note that you traded-up. Offer is good through 11/30/17.

Trade-up for 4K production, NDI support, integrated Skype TX, Instant replay and more!

The most complete production system available today, TriCaster TC1 represents the continued innovation of the iconic product that defined an industry. Designed with the way you work in mind and equipped with hundreds of advanced production capabilities, it has everything you need to do video your way today—and tomorrow.

Switching, streaming, and recording in HD, 3G, and true 4K UHD 60p

Comprehensive camera coverage and compelling multi-source video mixing, including 16 external inputs

Integrated video servers allowing playback, replay, and live editing without any additional hardware

Live streaming, on-demand video, post-production, broadcast, and social media sharing

Studio-grade Skype® video calling with single-channel Skype TX software integration

and more!

Qualifying Trade-in TriCaster Systems

TriCaster 455 | TriCaster 450/450 Extreme | TriCaster 410 | TriCaster Mini SDI | TriCaster Mini HDMI | TriCaster 300 | TriCaster 40 | TriCaster Broadcast | TriCaster Studio | TriCaster Pro | TriCaster 100 | TriCaster Duo

Click here fore more information and to begin your trade-in!

