Your Old TriCaster is Worth $5,000

TriCaster Owners Don’t Miss this Trade-up Opportunity!

By videoguys.com September 28, 2017 Channels, Videoguys.com

Attention TriCaster® Owners! Your Old TriCaster is Worth $5,000

This is your last chance to trade-in even the oldest TriCaster system for the new TriCaster TC1 – End to End 4K IP Video Production System.

TriCaster trade-in at Videoguys.com

Get $5,000 off the TriCaster TC1 Base with Small Control Panel Bundle when you trade-in your old TriCaster. Or get $2,500 off a the TriCaster TC1 base unit ala carte when you trade-in. Best of all, there is no hardware to return. Videoguys.com will register your trade-in serial number with Newtek and they will note that you traded-up. Offer is good through 11/30/17.

Trade-up for 4K production, NDI support, integrated Skype TX, Instant replay and more!

The most complete production system available today, TriCaster TC1 represents the continued innovation of the iconic product that defined an industry. Designed with the way you work in mind and equipped with hundreds of advanced production capabilities, it has everything you need to do video your way today—and tomorrow.

  • Switching, streaming, and recording in HD, 3G, and true 4K UHD 60p
  • Comprehensive camera coverage and compelling multi-source video mixing, including 16 external inputs
  • Integrated video servers allowing playback, replay, and live editing without any additional hardware
  • Live streaming, on-demand video, post-production, broadcast, and social media sharing
  • Studio-grade Skype® video calling with single-channel Skype TX software integration
  • and more!

Qualifying Trade-in TriCaster Systems

TriCaster 455 | TriCaster 450/450 Extreme | TriCaster 410 | TriCaster Mini SDI | TriCaster Mini HDMI | TriCaster 300 | TriCaster 40 | TriCaster Broadcast | TriCaster Studio | TriCaster Pro | TriCaster 100 | TriCaster Duo

Click here fore more information and to begin your trade-in!


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

GoPro New Product Announcements LIVE STREAM Event!

videoguys.com

Join the Videoguys as we answer your most frequently asked questions. Our trained technicians will discuss the most popular video editing and production equipment available today.

You Might Also Like

Videoguys Live Streams On All Three Sites: Facebook, YouTube, and Periscope

Videoguys Live Streams On All Three Sites: Facebook, YouTube, and Periscope

June 02, 2017
Win an Epiphan AV.io 4K Video Grabber from Videoguys.com

Win an Epiphan AV.io 4K Video Grabber from Videoguys.com

May 25, 2017
Videoguys Video Details LiveU Solo Premium Live Streaming Bonding Solution

Videoguys Video Details LiveU Solo Premium Live Streaming Bonding Solution

April 20, 2017

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz
PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails