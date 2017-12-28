It was not easy narrowing down our selection because there were so many exciting video production products released this year! Many of the products on this year’s Top Products list are NDI based, IP production technology from NewTek, which allows you to transmit audio and video over standard GigE networks.

We’ve posted several videos this year featuring NDI (Network Device Interface) and NDI products. NDI adoption has been tremendous and new products and workflows keep coming. Go to our featured guide, Videoguys Top Products of 2017: Our Top 12 Picks for Video Production for all of the juicy details!

Our Top 12 list is not in any particular order or ranking, but one product on the list stood out above all the others, and for this reason it’s our Top Product of 2017 – the NewTek TriCaster TC1!

Prefer to watch a video? Click here for our Top Products Webinar

1. NewTek TriCaster TC1 – Complete Multi-camera 4K IP Video Production System – starting at $14,995.00

2. Epiphan Webcaster X2 – Facebook Live and YouTube Encoder – $299.95

3. NewTek Connect Spark and BirdDog Studio – On-camera NDI encoders – starting at $499.00

4. LaCie 2big Dock – 2-bay RAID Storage with Thunderbolt 3 and Media Card Reader Slot – starting at $649.00

5. G-Tech G-SPEED Shuttle XL – 8-bay RAID Storage, ruggedized, with Thunderbolt 3 – starting at $3,999.95

6. Atomos Ninja Inferno and Sumo 19 – HDR Monitor-Recorders supporting 4K workflows – starting at $995.00

7. Telestream Wirecast 8 and Wirecast Gear 230 – Production software and All-In-One Ready-to-Use Live Streaming Production System

8. NDI PTZ Cameras from NewTek and PTZOptics – Pan Tilt Zoom cameras for IP production – starting at $1,599.00

9. Avid NEXIS | Pro Shared Storage System – Storage for collaborative environments – starting at $8,999.00

10. LiveU Solo HDMI Video Encoder – Easily Stream Over Multiple Wireless Bonded Connections – starting at $995.00

11. Samsung 360 Round Professional VR Camera – Delivers 360-video, 3D VR footage – $10,495.00

12. G-Tech G-DRIVE mobile SSD R-Series drives – rugged, portable, and fast USBC connectivity – starting at $179.95

Get the details about each product and why they are recommended by going to our featured guide, Videoguys Top Products of 2017: Our Top 12 Picks for Video Production

