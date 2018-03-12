Videoguys Product Spotlight video features the NewTek TriCaster Mini Advanced special introductory NDI® ready bundles.

For a limited time, you can get the TriCaster Mini Advanced portable IP-ready live production unit bundled with a complete suite of video production tools to get you started in IP production, at an unprecedented price. Simply select the TriCaster Mini Bundle Offer that is right for you, or connect with one of our Videoguys experts to learn more. Act now because these bundles end March 23, 2018.

NewTek TriCaster Mini Advanced bundles are perfect for anyone who wants to create and publish network-style TV fast and easy.

