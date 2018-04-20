We worked with SlingStudio and LiveU to put together this very special bundle which pairs two outstanding products for a portable, easy to use, multi-camera, bonded live streaming solution.
- Sling Studio is super easy to set up and use. It’s a multi-camera live production solution that lets you switch between cameras and smartphones wirelessly using an iPad or Mac.
- LiveU Solo (HDMI connection) enables broadcast quality remote streaming using cellular bonded encoding for the best possible quality streams.
Together they are a perfect match – starting at $2,495.00
Working together they deliver a reliable, powerful remote solution that fits into so many live production situations and environments. Completely portable and all battery operated!
Get the details here. Hurry – these bundles are only available through May 26, 2018!
