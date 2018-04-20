We worked with SlingStudio and LiveU to put together this very special bundle which pairs two outstanding products for a portable, easy to use, multi-camera, bonded live streaming solution.

Sling Studio is super easy to set up and use. It’s a multi-camera live production solution that lets you switch between cameras and smartphones wirelessly using an iPad or Mac.

LiveU Solo (HDMI connection) enables broadcast quality remote streaming using cellular bonded encoding for the best possible quality streams.

Together they are a perfect match – starting at $2,495.00

Working together they deliver a reliable, powerful remote solution that fits into so many live production situations and environments. Completely portable and all battery operated!

Get the details here. Hurry – these bundles are only available through May 26, 2018!