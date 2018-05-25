This Videoguys NewsDay 2sDay live webinar is action-packed with news about NewTek’s latest and greatest in broadcasting gear and NDI technology.

You’ll find out about Videoguys exclusive bundles and hear from special guest via Skype TX, Chris Burgos from NewTek. Chris and Videoguys’ Gary Bettan, talk about Skype TX, Talkshow, insights into TriCaster Mini Advanced, the new NewTek Premium Access, and more.

Are you a school or institution looking to bring live production to your curriculum? Find out how you can get a great deal on a TriCaster Mini Advanced in this video!

Finally, Chris and Gary list out their favorite features. Tune in now!