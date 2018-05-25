Production

Videoguys Action-Packed Live Webinar on NewTek TriCaster Mini Advanced and more

Chris and Gary talk about the deals we have going on, insights into TriCaster Mini Advanced and the new NewTek Premium Access

videoguys.com May 25, 2018

This Videoguys NewsDay 2sDay live webinar is action-packed with news about NewTek’s latest and greatest in broadcasting gear and NDI technology.

You’ll find out about Videoguys exclusive bundles and hear from special guest via Skype TX, Chris Burgos from NewTek. Chris and Videoguys’ Gary Bettan, talk about Skype TX, Talkshow, insights into TriCaster Mini Advanced, the new NewTek Premium Access, and more.

Are you a school or institution looking to bring live production to your curriculum? Find out how you can get a great deal on a TriCaster Mini Advanced in this video!

Finally, Chris and Gary list out their favorite features. Tune in now!


Tags:

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

ZEISS Supreme Prime: 13 high-end cinema lenses at Cine Gear Expo

videoguys.com
author
Join the Videoguys as we answer your most frequently asked questions. Our trained technicians will discuss the most popular video editing and production equipment available today.

You Might Also Like

Watch Videoguys’ Webinar on G-Tech’s New SSD Storage
Videoguys.com

Watch Videoguys’ Webinar on G-Tech’s New SSD Storage

Don’t miss Videoguys’ live webinar is on the new G-Technology SSD Solutions, featuring mobile,...
Videoguys Spotlight on NewTek TriCaster Mini Advanced Bundles
Videoguys.com

Videoguys Spotlight on NewTek TriCaster Mini Advanced Bundles

Videoguys Product Spotlight video features the NewTek TriCaster Mini Advanced special introductory NDI® ready...
Your Old TriCaster is Worth $5,000
Channels

Your Old TriCaster is Worth $5,000

Attention TriCaster® Owners! Your Old TriCaster is Worth $5,000 This is your last chance...
Is your HD camera “shy” in 1080p mode?
Production

Is your HD camera “shy” in 1080p mode?

Is your HD camera “shy” in 1080p mode? When you want to use your...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of