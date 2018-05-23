Videoguys.com

Watch Videoguys’ Webinar on G-Tech’s New SSD Storage

Transfer footage fast, edit 8K footage at full frame rate, and quickly render VR projects with the new G-Technology Pro SSD family of devices.

Don’t miss Videoguys’ live webinar is on the new G-Technology SSD Solutions, featuring mobile, desktop, and ruggedized RAID storage.

You’ll hear about the G-DRIVE mobile Pro SSD, G-DRIVE Pro SSD desktop drive, G-SPEED Shuttle 4-bay RAID SSD.

With epic speeds and enterprise class performance, these new products will give you the tools to transfer footage at quickly, edit 8K footage at full frame rate and quickly, and  render 360-video or VR projects.

