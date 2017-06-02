This week marked a very special milestone for the video production team over at Videoguys.com. On Tuesday, May 30th, with a little bit of hacking/work arounds, we were able to stream Tuesday’s 2pm live show on all three of the major streaming services, at the same time!

Our producer Courtney ran the whole show by herself from our Wirecast Gear box. She set up Facebook using RTMP, rather than the directly supported plug-in from Wirecast, along with the default Periscope and YouTube live settings. As you can see for yourself, everything went smoothly and the image and sound quality are superb.

For live streaming most experts recommend running a 5-10 minute pre show to give your audience a chance to tune in and even more importantly, to share your show with their friends and colleagues. As part of our pre-show Videoguys will discuss the technology we use to produce our shows as well as providing helpful hints, tweaks and tricks that we feel will be useful for our customers and fellow live streamers. Click here to see the Facebook Live Stream with unedited pre-show…[click here to continue reading and watch the video]

