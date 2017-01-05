If the idea of transferring a full-length 4K movie to an USB Flash drive in less than 15 seconds appeals to you, then the new USB drive from SanDisk should be in your shopping list.

The information provided by Western Digital says its new 256GB USB 3.1 Solid State Flash Drive is a high-performance solution, able to deliver the speed, capacity, and reliability of an SSD in the convenient form factor of a small USB flash drive. It is ideal for creative professionals, tech enthusiasts, or anyone who creates and shares massive files.

A game-changer in the USB storage category, the drive is capable of read speeds up to 420MB/s and write speeds up to 380MB/s. With its unprecedented speeds, you can transfer full-length 4K movie to the drive in less than 15 seconds. With its USB 3.1 interface, people can rapidly access and move files on the go, without having to worry about a cable. The new drive also features a sophisticated design with a durable aluminum metal casing and a retractable connector for ultimate style and reliability.

“The combination of SSD performance and a compact USB form factor offers the ultimate performance and convenience for moving files easily and quickly,” said Sven Rathjen, vice president of marketing, Client Solutions Business Unit, Western Digital. “With its increased capacity and blazing speeds, the SanDisk Extreme PRO USB 3.1 Solid State Flash Drive is our sleekest, most powerful SanDisk USB device yet.”

The SanDisk Extreme PRO Solid State Flash Drive is available up to 256GB, giving consumers plenty of room to manage large files. For added file protection, it includes the SanDisk SecureAccess software, which offers 128-bit file encryption and password protection. The drive also comes with a limited lifetime warranty.

The new 256GB SanDisk Extreme PRO USB 3.1 Solid State Flash Drive will be available in late January 2017 at Amazon.com and Best Buy at an MSRP of $179.99. SanDisk storage solutions can be purchased at more than 300,000 retailers worldwide.

