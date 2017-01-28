Schneider-Kreuznach introduced an entire new Cine-Tilt lens line-up. The new Xenon FF-Prime Cine-Tilt lenses each come with ± 4° tilt to help a cinematographer distort an image just enough to make it more interesting without changing lenses. Now, these lenses are not like a DSLR’s tilt-shift lens with way more range of tilt and shift motion. Those can create the miniature world we have seen already. No these Xenon FF-Prime Cine-Tilt lenses are much more subtle. Check out the video below showing how a simple shift in the tilt can change the image.

We made it happen: our new FF-Prime Cine Tilt lenses will premiere today at the AFC Micro Salon in paris, france. You want to tilt while shooting? Do it! We want you to focus on exactly what you want. Posted by Schneider-Kreuznach CINE on Friday, January 27, 2017

The new lenses combine the similar form-factor and capabilities found in the Xenon FF-Prime lenses but with the added tilt capability of ±4°. This means when the Cine-Tilt is engaged on the Xenon FF-Prime Cine-Tilt lenses the field of view should be sustained during the tilt actions. This should allow for a cinematographer to create great out-of-focus areas in a frame without too much distortion. When the Xenon FF-Prime Cine-Tilt lenses are used with a large aperture the 4° tilt angle at the sensor plane translates into an 80° focal plane which varies with the focal length and aperture setting.

Like Schneider’s standard Xenon FF-Primes, the Cine-Tilt versions cover a full-frame image circle, work for cameras capable of shooting beyond 4K, and are a lightweight compact design. Designed and built in Germany, the new design provides sophisticated mechanics for smooth and accurate tilt action. The lens’ tilt is controlled via a ring closest to the lens mount with a 120° rotation that is just as easy to use as pulling focus. The tilt ring uses a common 0.8 gear meaning the Cine-Tilt is usable with a standard follow-focus or wireless follow focus.

Cine-Tilt lenses offer the multifold benefits of standard Xenon FF-Primes plus tilt functionality, so there’s is no need to swap out lenses during a shot. With the tilt set at 0°, the Cine-Tilt lenses provide identical images as the standard FF-Primes. The consistent set comprises focal lengths of 25mm, 35mm, 50mm, 75mm, and 100mm – all at T2.1. Cine-Tilt FF-Primes will be available this spring individually or as a set, but only in Sony E-Mount.

