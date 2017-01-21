Digital Workflow House at Sundance

RED, Atomos, G-Technology and Teradek join forces at Sundance festival to offer two days of panel discussions and exploration of innovative technologies.

by Jose Antunes January 21, 2017 News, Post Production, Production

Women in Film, The Economics of Workflow or Telling Stories With 6 Degrees Of Freedom are some of the exclusive discussions visitors of the Sundance Festival can watch at the Digital Workflow House.

Hosted by RED, Atomos, G-Technology and Teradek, the Digital Workflow House happens January 22-23, during the Sundance and Slamdance film festivals in Park City, Utah. The Digital Workflow House is a two-day event featuring  discussions with creative and technical industry leaders, hands-on interaction with innovative technology, and networking opportunities for attendees. Themes on discussion include VR, The Economics of Workflow and Women in Film.

The event will also be the place to get hands-on experience with RED’s WEAPON 8K S35 and WEAPON 6K, besides  experience products from Teradek G-Technology and Atomos, during the demo open house.

A schedule of events includes:

January 22

10-11 AM: Field Of View (panel)

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM: Wandering The Sphere: Telling Stories With 6 Degrees Of Freedom (panel)

11:30 AM – 1 PM: Demo Open House

1:30-2:30 PM: Women In Film (panel)

3-4 PM: Demo Open House

January 23

10-11 AM: The Aimless Gaze: The Role Of Cinematography In Spherical Video (panel)

11:30 AM – 1 PM: Demo Open House

1:30-2:30 PM: The Economics Of Workflow (panel)

3-4 PM: Demo Open House

5-7 PM: Lounge At The Digital Workflow House (networking event)

The Digital Workflow House will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 22, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the Treasure Mountain Inn (255 Main Street). Registration is suggested, as the panels are expected to be popular and space is limited. Filmmakers interested in going to the Digital Workflow House can find more following the  link.


Testing the Sachtler Video 18 S2 tripod in Greenland

Jose Antunes

Jose Antunes

I am a writer and photographer living on the West Coast of Portugal, a place I tend to call the Atlantic Realm. An area of rugged cliffs and sandy beaches overlooking the sea, a coastal area sitting between the Atlantic Ocean waves and hills and forests with some of the most magical palaces, castles and prehistorical sites for you to visit and photograph. Little hamlets, vast fields, inviting you to a contemplative state of mind. That’s where I live, and the landscape surely makes you what you are.

