Women in Film, The Economics of Workflow or Telling Stories With 6 Degrees Of Freedom are some of the exclusive discussions visitors of the Sundance Festival can watch at the Digital Workflow House.

Hosted by RED, Atomos, G-Technology and Teradek, the Digital Workflow House happens January 22-23, during the Sundance and Slamdance film festivals in Park City, Utah. The Digital Workflow House is a two-day event featuring discussions with creative and technical industry leaders, hands-on interaction with innovative technology, and networking opportunities for attendees. Themes on discussion include VR, The Economics of Workflow and Women in Film.

The event will also be the place to get hands-on experience with RED’s WEAPON 8K S35 and WEAPON 6K, besides experience products from Teradek G-Technology and Atomos, during the demo open house.

A schedule of events includes:

January 22

10-11 AM: Field Of View (panel)

11:30 AM – 12:30 PM: Wandering The Sphere: Telling Stories With 6 Degrees Of Freedom (panel)

11:30 AM – 1 PM: Demo Open House

1:30-2:30 PM: Women In Film (panel)

3-4 PM: Demo Open House

January 23

10-11 AM: The Aimless Gaze: The Role Of Cinematography In Spherical Video (panel)

11:30 AM – 1 PM: Demo Open House

1:30-2:30 PM: The Economics Of Workflow (panel)

3-4 PM: Demo Open House

5-7 PM: Lounge At The Digital Workflow House (networking event)

The Digital Workflow House will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 22, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 23 at the Treasure Mountain Inn (255 Main Street). Registration is suggested, as the panels are expected to be popular and space is limited. Filmmakers interested in going to the Digital Workflow House can find more following the link.

Was This Post Helpful: