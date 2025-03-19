ZHIYUN will be lighting up the NAB 2025 show in Las Vegas with new accessories for photographers and videomakers to empower creativity.

ZHIYUN will reveal at NAB 2025 two new lighting products that join the full range of gimbals and lights on display at the company’s booth.

The show will witness the unveiling of two brand new ZHIYUN products: a compact, bright RGB COB (Chip on Board) light, and a new high brightness panel light. ZHIYUN will provide live demonstrations for visitors and media at its booth. More details of ZHIYUN’s new video and photo products will be revealed at the show. ZHIYUN will hold a new product launch event at its booth on the afternoon of April 6. ZHIYUN will also showcase key creative accessories from its range of popular Molus, Fiveray and Cinepeer lights and Crane, Weebill and Smooth series gimbals.

Here is a brief description of what you can see at the NAB 2025 event:

The MOLUS X60 videography and photography light provides powerful 60 watt professional quality lighting, but is remarkably compact, easy-to-use, and cool-running. Color fidelity is excellent, and the MOLUS X60 RGB variant provides full color control.

There are ultra-portable lights to make working on the move even easier. ZHIYUN’s FIVERAY M40 light provides 40W of high power lighting in a lightweight palm-sized device that fits in a pocket. Meanwhile, the FIVERAY M20 and M20C pocket-sized 20W lights combine professional-level features with consumer-level ease-of-use in an easily portable format.

ZHIYUN’s CINEPEER C100, is a 100W RGB portable light with 36,000 color options, built-in lighting effects, adaptive charging, and long battery life.

Innovations in gimbals and AI tracking

The Crane M3S compact portable gimbal is a 705g (1.5 lbs) stabilizer with an impressive load-bearing capacity that handles a wide range of mainstream full-frame cameras and lens combos. It can also be used with mobile phones, mirrorless cameras, and action cameras.

Powerful AI tracking technology transforms the video creation process in ZHIYUN’s SMOOTH 5S AI smartphone stabilizer gimbals. The compact magnetically-attached AI tracker is easily controlled by simple hand gestures, and makes professional-level video quick and easy to shoot – even for solo creators.

Other ZHIYUN accessories to catch at NAB 2025 include:

Lights: Molus G300 and G200, Molus B series, Molus X100

Gimbals: Crane 4 and Weebill 3S

Organized by the US National Association of Broadcasters, NAB 2025 takes place from April 6 to April 9, 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, US. ZHIYUN will be at Booth N2875 in the North Hall.