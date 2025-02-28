The rapid growth of the short video, live streaming, and Vlog markets has led to an increasing demand for more efficient and intelligent video creation tools like the new AI tracking device from ZHIYUN.

The new AI Tracking technology for smartphone gimbals announced by ZHIYUN is a compact device that works as an intelligent assistant director that helps solo creators make great videos.

With the insatiable demand for timely video content, video creators now need to produce compelling, pro-quality video, on demand, with lightweight equipment, and a small crew – often only one person. This challenge seemed impossible, but ZHIYUN has developed AI that controls smartphone gimbals to help any creator produce professional video that’s ready to broadcast – or even to livestream. The technology produces, the company claims, “astounding results for Vlogs, outdoor sports, and live streaming, as well as general video shooting.”

At the core of ZHIYUN’s AI video tech is smart tracking and gesture recognition. This capability allows a smart ZHIYUN gimbal to keep the subject in view, and respond instantly to user demands. The technology is now so sophisticated, ZHIYUN says, “that the star of the video can also be the director. Whether vlogging solo or capturing action shots, the AI tracker becomes the user’s personal camera operator, ensuring perfect video quality, even when the user is far from the camera.”

Technology allows for automatic target following

The AI tracking unit installs easily onto popular ZHIYUN gimbals, such as the SMOOTH 5S AI and CINEPEER CQ5 smartphone stabilizers. It only takes a second for users to place the compact AI tracker onto the magnetizing slot on the gimbal phone clamp.

The AI tracker contains its own independent camera that is dedicated to recognizing gestures, and controlling the gimbal to keep the subject in the shot. The system does not only follow the subject of the video, but frames and focuses the subject perfectly and responsively. This technology allows for automatic target following, without the need to connect to an external app.

ZHIYUN’s AI produces impressive results with barely any effort from the user. But, when users want more control to get a stunning shot, the system also enables user control of the gimbal and camera through simple hand gestures.

Front camera or rear camera following

For example, a simple ‘OK’ signal (circled thumb and forefinger) tells the gimbal and camera to track the user. A raised palm tells it to stop tracking. There are also simple gestures for common requirements, such as following a subject without keeping it in the centre of the frame, or to count down a few seconds before starting filming. These gestures are recognized with either hand.

Simply rotate the tracker 180° to switch the camera direction to provide either front camera or rear camera following. The independent tracker will continue to follow and frame the subject, and to respond to hand gestures.

No matter what happens, the AI technology will stay glued to the subject, with sophisticated features like re-identification and recovery tracking after re-framing the shot. The result is perfect video without hassle, according to ZHIYUN.