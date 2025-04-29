The compact and portable ZHIYUN X100 RGB light, first shown at NAB 2025, provides professional full-color and smooth scene lighting, making it an ideal light source for video and photo creators.

Co-designed with acclaimed indigenous filmmaker, Cam Mackey, the ZHIYUN X100 RGB light blends artistic expression with advanced lighting technology to empower today’s creators. ZHIYUN’s new MOLUS X100 RGB light was a bright spot at the NAB 2025 show in Las Vegas this April, attracting plaudits from influencers and industry professionals, and great interest even from casual users.

The X100 RGB is a powerful pocket-sized lighting solution, and a new addition to the company’s range of lighting accessories. ZHIYUN’s thinnest 100W RGB COB light features a heat sink thickness of less than 2cm, a total body thickness of approximately 3cm, and a lightweight design at just 384g. The X100 RGB features vintage-style leather with precision embossing, delivering exquisite texture and unparalleled craftsmanship, the company adds.

According to ZHIYUN, “with high-power RGB film-grade light mixing technology, the X100 RGB light delivers vibrant colors with the brightness of a key light, providing a concentrated beam, with even light distribution. The vivid full-color output provides creative character lighting, and creates stunning, dynamic visuals on demand, with user-adjustable color temperature from 2500K to 10000K.”

The company also notes that “with the ultra-thin Mini Lens Reflector, a first-of-its-kind for ZHIYUN, brightness is increased by up to five times, reaching an impressive illuminance of 12,600 lux — equivalent to the output of 300W to 500W professional video lights. It delivers cinema-grade lighting, with even light distribution – ideal for professional shoots. Despite the light’s power, ZHIYUN’s innovative cooling system ensures stable, high-brightness output over extended periods, making it reliable for fast, high-intensity shooting.”

The MOLUS X100 RGB is also compatible with three professional light modifiers for enhanced creative control. ZHIYUN Mini 4-Leaf Barn Doors feature a metal design and magnetic attachment, enabling effortless control over light shaping and reflection. ZHIYUN Spotlight Attachment delivers sharp projection with adjustable focus for a wide range of vibrant color effects to meet the demands of various professional shooting scenarios. ZHIYUN Softbox 40D offers a larger soft light area and enhanced color rendering.

The MOLUS X100 RGB features a ZY mount supporting ZHIYUN Mini light modifiers while also being compatible with Bowens mount modifiers. The light also features a detachable 55.08Wh grip battery that provides up to 34 minutes of full-power runtime. It also supports PD fast charging and DC adapter input, ensuring continuous, high-quality lighting.

ZY Vega App supports multi-light Bluetooth networking control, remote real-time dimming, and group control of light settings, making scene setup easier.

The MOLUS X100 RGB (with ZHIYUN Mini Lens Reflector) is available for $269. The MOLUS X100 RGB Pro (with ZHIYUN Mini Lens Reflector, Mini 4-Leaf Barn Doors, and Softbox 40D) costs $449, while the ZHIYUN Spotlight Attachment is priced at $99. You can use the code: ZHIYUN10PR to get a 10% discount.