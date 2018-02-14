With the new ZEISS Loxia 2.4/25 now introduced, ZEISS announced filmmakers can look forward to a special offer on a set comprising all five ZEISS Loxia focal lengths ranging from 21 to 85 millimeters.

Introduced as offering “flexibility for photography on-the-go”, the new focal length of modest proportions, Loxia 2.4/25, is an attractive solution for both landscape and architectural photographers, besides being a lens filmmakers using Sony mirrorless cameras will want to have in their bag.

“High resolution across the entire image as well as low distortion ensure the perfect result,” says Product Manager Christophe Casenave. “The compact lens delivers great images thanks to the new optical design.” The ZEISS Loxia 2.4/25 also features high-quality mechanical parts, and the durable metal housing makes this a reliable lens for photographers on the road.

The lens is touted by ZEISS as “the right companion for years to come”. Small, robust and versatile: the lenses in the ZEISS Loxia family for mirrorless cameras in the Sony Alpha series are particularly well-suited for street and travel photographers who love being inconspicuous as they capture special moments in cities and in nature without carrying around a lot of equipment. The compact design of the ZEISS Loxia lenses has been specially developed for the mirrorless full-frame Sony E-mount cameras.

Used in tandem, the lens and camera enable filmmakers and photographers to achieve a high-quality result, while the equipment’s modest dimensions ensure users always have whatever they need with them. “This is a significant advantage for anyone who wants to blend into the background and is also on the road a lot,” says Product Manager Casenave. The all-round talent from the ZEISS Loxia family is also great for filming.

Marketing departments are always able to come up with something when it comes to selling a product, and this time is no different. ZEISS says the lens brings “creativity to life through precise, manual focusing”. It is true, no doubt, but it’s fantastic to look back at the market and remember what is said about autofocus, its advantages, etc. Yet, manual is GREAT, always has been and will continue to be.

Let me add, too, that manual is even better in this case, when traditional photography and cutting-edge technology go hand-in-hand: with the ZEISS Loxia 2.4/25, photographers can let their artistic creativity run free. “A steady hand and the manual focusing means users achieve impressive results,” says Casenave. The electronic interface for the ZEISS Loxia 2.4/25 transfers both lens data and focus movements to the Sony camera and then activates the focus peaking or the zoom function. Demanding photographers can achieve a wide range of creative possibilities thanks to precise, manual focusing, including a retro look and feel.

The new lens is a strong all-rounder for taking photographs and filming and expands the Loxia family, which comprises five lenses with focal lengths between 21 and 85 millimeters. The lenses with manual focusing are all compact, durable and do not draw too much attention. With these lightweight companions, photographers and filmmakers have the necessary equipment and flexibility they need while on the road. The ZEISS Loxia lenses along with all the accessories have the same diameter and enable users to quickly and easily switch between different focal lengths during a shoot. The lenses offer the optimum foundation for capturing photographs and filming, both individually and as a set. These strong all-round talents excel at a wide range of uses.

The ZEISS Loxia 2.4/25 will be available at the ZEISS Webshop and at dealers from March 2018. The price of the new ZEISS Loxia 2.4/25 is €1,299 (incl. German VAT) or $1,299 US (excl. local taxes). The lens hood is included. Filmmakers can look forward to a special offer on a set comprising all five ZEISS Loxia focal lengths ranging from 21 to 85 millimeters.