Storytelling with dramatic slow-motion cinematography creation is a promise of the new Sony Xperia 5 II with its Cinematography Pro mode powered by CineAlta allowing 4K HDR 120fps slow-motion.

Sony Electronics announced the Xperia 5 II (mark two), the newest addition to the Xperia smartphone family, a smartphone that leverages many of the leading features from the Xperia 1 II, including a triple lens camera with ZEISS optics, calibrated specifically for the Xperia 5 II. While a smartphone is used for more than filming, Sony feels that it is important to give users all the tools possible to get their best photographs and films, and the Xperia line uses award-winning camera technologies from Alpha brand series cameras and is “powered by CineAlta” technology used in high-end cinema cameras from the company.

The Xperia 5 II features a versatile triple lens camera with three focal lengths: 16mm/24mm/70mm, that lets you capture beautiful landscapes and portraits, and also zoom in on distant subjects. According to Sony, the ZEISS optics are specifically calibrated for the Xperia 5 II and feature the renowned ZEISS T* coating for reduced reflection, resulting in exquisite contrast and image rendering.

Like the Xperia 1 II, the Xperia 5 II offers Photography Pro, a user interface developed in collaboration with professional photographers to mirror many of the manual controls available in Alpha brand series cameras, including ISO, Shutter Speed and EV Indicator, while also providing RAW image capture and noise reduction support.

Up to 20fps shooting

The Sony Xperia 5 II excels at gaming and as a portable music listenning device – and yes, it does make and receive calls – but it’s the imaging aspects of the smartphone that interests us here at ProVideo Coalition. Taking a page from of its sibling (Xperia 1 II)’s book, the Xperia 5 II is designed with technology from the Alpha cameras, including Real-time Eye AF – note that accurate focus may not be achieved with certain subjects in certain situations and this does not work with all types of animals -, continuous Autofocus that performs AF / AE calculations at 60 times per second and up to 20fps shooting.

There are some other limitations you should keep in mind with some of these features: the AF / AE calculations at 60 times per second are only effective with the 24mm lens and the function can be taken with “Photography Pro”. It is effective when shutter speed is 1/60 second or faster and it may vary depending on the shooting environment. It’s also important to note that the up to 20fps continuous shooting with AF/AE is only available for 24mm camera and the 16mm and 70mm camera can shoot up to 10fps AF/AE… which is still a respectable number for any camera.

Sony has used Cinematography Pro “powered by CineAlta” in previoux Xperia models, but the Xperia 5 II brings something new giving users more choice: it is the world’s first 4K HDR 120fps slow-motion movie recording in a smartphone which can capture and playback up to 5x slow-motion when set at 24fps. This enables more choice for storytelling with dramatic slow-motion cinematography creation.

Xperia 5 II for movie lovers

The Sony Xperia 5 II also records in 21:9 ratio at 24/25/30/60fps (note that recording time restrictions apply), enhancing cinematic expression. Eight different Look color management pre-sets allow you to change the mood of your scenes to different cinema styles. In addition, Sony’s unique Intelligent wind filter technology uses award-winning audio separation technology to reduce wind interference for clearer audio recording.

As with previous Xperia models, the Xperia 5 II is perfect for movie lovers, thanks to its 21:9 CinemaWide 6.1” FHD+ HDR OLED notchless display. The color reproduction of movies is unmatched, powered by Sony’s professional expertise and technology from leading Hollywood studio productions. The Creator mode “powered by CineAlta” brings content to life exactly as it was envisioned. The X1 for mobile engine brings BRAVIA HDR remastering technology to everything you watch, enhancing the contrast, color and clarity of any content, including streaming services. The 120Hz refresh rate used for this display also ensures smooth scrolling and internet browsing.

Sound is an important element when it comes to films, and the Xperia 5 II delivers with a truly immersive entertainment experience. Watch a movie with Dolby Atmos sound, tuned in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment, for a multi-dimensional surround sound experience. Music also sounds better, with audio tuned in collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment, delivering a truly authentic listening experience.

Made for one-handed use

All the latest innovative Sony technology offered by the Xperia 5 II is packed in a perfect size, compact ergonomic design. At just 2.68 inches wide and 0.31 inches in depth, the Xperia 5 II is tailor-made for one-handed use—It has even been designed with a less-pronounced corner shape compared to its predecessor, for a more comfortable feel, and a perfect fit for your hand or pocket.

Powered by a high-capacity 4,000mAh battery with a fast charge feature that charges up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes, the Xperia 5 II will have a healthy battery, even after two years of average usage, says Sony, based on the company’s experience an heritage in developing cutting-edge battery technologies to extend battery lifespan. The Xperia 5 II includes the processing power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on both sides and has an IP65/68 rating for water resistance.

In the U.S., the Xperia 5 II will be available unlocked in black and comes equipped with Android 10. The Xperia 5 II will be available for pre-order for about $950 on September 29, 2020 and ships to customers on December 4, 2020. Xperia 5 II will be compatible with Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, Cricket networks.