The brand new Woody in2it Go mobile expands the options for field or remote office work, but Woody Technologies also had other news to share, with Woody Social and Woody Ingest Live.

The team at Woody Technologies is aware that “nothing is better than meeting our customers and partners every year in Las Vegas” but assumed that “this year is different in many aspects”, so they moved their presentations online, under the tag #VirtualNAB 2020, in order to show “a lot of exciting news and features we want to share with you”, they said.

The first solution the company presented during a webinar session is an answer to the needs of users these days, when WFH – Work From Home and remote work are terms entering our common vocabulary. In fact, Woody Technologies introduced its brand new Woody in2it Go mobile app, allowing remote ingest from any device.

Already available on laptops and workstations for field or remote office work, Woody in2it Go will be available for iOS and Android devices too, allowing users to browse the content they have shot and transfer it straight to the cloud or on-premise production environment, getting all the benefits of Woody in2it workflow including custom metadata, automated transcoding and user notifications.

Woody in2it Go for Android and iOS

Woody in2it is built on the well-proven transcoding and rewrap engine developed by Woody Technologies engineers. The analysis of each incoming file determines the best processing to apply, based on its original format and ingest profiles configuration. Supporting 98% of known video, audio and graphics formats, from various sources such as professional cameras, GoPros, drones or any type of downloaded file, Woody in2it simplifies the workflow and makes users autonomous. The powerful media processing engine minimizes ingest time and preserves original audio and video quality.

Woody in2it Go is the ideal solution to transfer content from outside to your on’premise or cloud production environment. Designed for field reporters and external offices, Woody in2it Go manages the encoding and transfer of source footage or edited stories to the production facility. Woody in2it Go can be easily deployed on laptops, and allows transfer via different protocols such as FTP, SFTP, Aspera, Signiant or FileCatalyst.

Woody Social renewed

During the webinar Woody Technologies announced its new partnership with Nunki.co to renew and improve the search engine of Woody Social. Nunki.co is a French software startup created in 2014 specialized in real-time data analysis, and the new partnership allows Woody Social to integrate nunki search engine to offer new features to find and check content before ingest, including saved searches, location-based search and creation of list of accounts to follow.

Quentin Lhomme, CEO at Nunki said “It is a privilege to join forces with Woody Technologies to empower newsrooms with a brand new powerful social media search engine”.

Woody Technologies also released its new Google Chrome extension for Woody Social, allowing any user to easily trigger the download and ingest of media content from the original post webpage. This extension is available immediately to customers using version 3.3 of Woody Social.

Woody Ingest Live

Another highlight of the webinar was Woody Ingest Live, which is the latest product released by Woody Technologies, resulting in the strong experience in providing ingest software solutions to major players of the industry, and a technology partnership with Libero Systems, a proven and experienced actor in the live playout and ingest area.

Woody Ingest Live allows broadcaster to record SDI, NDI and web live sources straight to their production environment. It allows users to schedule recordings, add metadata and edit while capture in their favorite editing software. As part of its rich feature set, Woody Ingest Live supports recording of Skype calls and YouTube Live feeds, among multiple streaming protocols. Woody Ingest Live integrates with the leading MAM and PAM solutions, enabling editing while capturing for Avid MediaComposer and Adobe Premiere Pro.