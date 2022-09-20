Wild Capture’s Cohort fashion tools deliver lifelike digital human clothing for live and metaverse fashion show experiences thanks to a complete production pipeline developed by the company.

Wild Capture’s cutting-edge volumetric video technologies are used in a metaverse fashion experience that is reflective of the future of the fashion industry. The event starts on Wednesday, September 21.

Launched in 2020 by filmmaking and VFX visionaries credited with pushing the evolution of new media productions over two decades, Wild Capture continues to explore new areas and the company just announced that announce it is partnering with The Immersive KIND NFT Gallery and 3D Fashion House, a multidisciplinary collective exploring tomorrow through creative technology, at London Fashion Week 2022.

Wild Capture was tapped by Kadine James, noted global metaverse strategist at Accenture and CEO and Founder of The Immersive KIND, to produce bespoke digital human performance models specifically for artists Tetiana Rozmoritsa, Yashvanth Kumar, and Aya Skikh whose designs will be included in the collective’s various experiential events during the show.

According to James, the collaboration with Wild Capture supports a metaverse fashion experience that is reflective of the future of the fashion industry. Hosted on Spatial as a virtual world event, The Immersive KIND event space will go live on Wednesday, September 21, and remain on display until September 28, 2022. The experience aims to bring together designers, artists, musicians, DJs, and innovators from around the world to celebrate the explosion of creativity taking place in London in true Web 3.0 style.

Discover the Digital Human Platform

The Wild Capture digital human performance videos can be viewed on The Immersive KIND Metaverse venue throughout the event. It’s an opportunity to discover more about the company’s next-generation Digital Human Platform, that enables artists and creators to produce high-quality digital humans with cutting-edge volumetric video technologies.

For The Immersive KIND, Wild Capture imported the artist’s clothing models into its Cohort Fashion (Cohort) tool that blends volumetric video, AI, and USD technologies to capture a live human performance from many angles simultaneously. The Cohort pipeline creates customized, computer-generated lifelike physics and texture onto three-dimensional digital human characters for each virtual performer that will be projected for display at the event.

“We’re thrilled to partner with The Immersive KIND to bring digital human fashion performance technology to London Fashion Week that bridges the gap of imagination for digital humans and fashion,“ says Will Driscoll, CEO Wild Capture. “Our immersive Cohort fashion tools drive creativity, saving time and money with software for metaverse, fashion, and e-commerce.”

“It’s been a pleasure to collaborate with Wild Capture to present audiences at London Fashion Week an exceptional immersive experience and live display with their digital humans,” says James. “Wild Capture’s digital fashion technology has allowed us to elevate our collective creative vision in presenting 3D human likeness and digital fashion in new and powerful ways.”

Wild Capture and The Immersive KIND

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Wild Capture develops smart assets for the next generation of spatial media products that enable creators to produce high-quality digital humans with cutting-edge volumetric technologies and industry-standard practices. Wild Capture’s ‘Digital Human Platform’ offers a complete production pipeline that translates the human essence into volumetric video with the highest quality performance captures available to break the uncanny valley.

The Immersive Kind is a multi-faceted art and advanced technology collective that amalgamates as an extended reality creative studio, a 24/7 global online community, and an open digital fashion and immersive arts platform. It is made up of a multidisciplinary and expansive team of architects, artists, creative technologists, neuroscientists, artificial intelligence engineers, and data scientists.

The collective offers opportunities to collaborate with the XR studio and access to emerging artists pioneering advanced technology tools. The Immersive Kind works towards redesigning and inspiring inclusive and 21st-century approaches and solutions to the digitalization of society.