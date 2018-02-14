Vimeo: new tools, Simulcast and Publish to Social put social media just one click away

Vimeo announces new social distribution tools, Simulcast and Publish to Social, designed to streamline the workflow process for creators while expanding audience reach.

By Jose Antunes February 14, 2018 News, Post Production, Pro Photo, Production

Creators using Vimeo now have the ability to simultaneously live stream events directly from Vimeo to any RTMP-enabled destination (including Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Periscope and more).

Vimeo continues to expands the tools available to creators using the service. The company announced this month two social distribution tools designed to help creators expand their audience while simplifying their workflow. First, the launch of Simulcast allows live events to be simultaneously streamed from the Vimeo platform to multiple destinations including Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and Periscope. Second, Vimeo’s Publish to Social feature allows creators to natively publish their videos to Facebook and YouTube with just one click. Both features are available to members of specific paid Vimeo plans, with more social platforms to be added in the coming months.

More viewers, higher engagement: that’s the logic followed with the introduction of Simulcast. The ability to simultaneously live stream events directly from Vimeo to any RTMP-enabled destination (including Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Periscope and more) means creators can now stream to multiple destinations from their website to their social pages to expand audience reach.

There are other advantages to consider, one of them being cost: with Simulcast, live events streamed to multiple social platforms require a single input stream, as opposed to separate streams for each destination. This means less bandwidth costs and a simpler workflow, especially for events where bandwidth uplink is limited (like conferences or an outdoor event). The second advantage is a simplified workflow, because when the live event is complete, the stream is automatically archived on Vimeo, so creators can manage, review, or share high-quality post-event videos.

“We are committed to helping creators succeed anywhere – on and off Vimeo. As ad-supported platforms become increasingly walled off to keep content on their sites, we are building new ways to be an agnostic distribution hub, so creators don’t have to choose,” said Anjali Sud, CEO of Vimeo. “Our new social distribution tools will give Vimeo creators a wider audience, deeper engagement, and a fundamentally simplified distribution process.”

The second tool available now, Publish to Social, allows creators to publish their videos directly from Vimeo natively to other social platforms (including Facebook and YouTube), with just one click. Instead of having to upload videos to each social platform separately, creators now have one home where they can manage their entire distribution strategy.

Since social platforms like Facebook favor native uploads, creators can gain better visibility and higher audience exposure on those sites, from a single distribution hub. The tool also offers  a complete stats and performance dashboard with the ability to see side-by-side stats for each social platform (including plays, likes, and comments), so creators can track how their videos perform across the web.

For more information, visit the Vimeo blog here.


CPUG Network Announces 17th Annual Las Vegas SuperMeet

Profile Picture
Jose Antunes
author

Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers and magazines between 1979 and 2009.

Responsible, in that period, for the launch or edition of multiple magazines in Portugal, covering Photography, Video, Computer Games, Aviation, Nature & Wildlife, he is also the author of four printed books, three guides about Photography and one about Virtual Worlds, and a series of eBooks about Photography.

As a technical translator, worked with Kodak (Portugal), back in the eighties and nineties, for whom he created a professional newsletter. Worked also as a translator for different companies, in the areas of video games and photography.

Internationally, past and present clients on the editorial side include Neowin, WorldStart, Pixiq, Manfrotto School of Xcellence, Photo Tuts+, Pro Photo Coalition, Pro Video Coalition and UAV News. As a translator, Kodak and Canon are companies he has worked with. Works now for a specific client in the area of photography, translating and revising technical texts, from English and Spanish to Portuguese.

