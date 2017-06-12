Available now with a price of $539.99, the VP2768 monitor from ViewSonic has been engineered specifically for photography enthusiasts, graphic designers, content creators and image editors.

Back in September 2016 ViewSonic introduced the VP2468 monitor, featuring professional-level colour uniformity with 14-bit 3D LUT, six-axis colour adjustment and colour processing functionality, with a price of $269.99. That monitor is a 24-inch Full HD (1920×1080), meaning that while it may be an interesting proposition, it is not “the monitor” many users will want on their desktop. The solution within the same family is available now, with the reference VP2768, delivering nearly double the resolution of Full HD monitors.

The new monitor follows the same logic of the previous model, to make sure that the monitor delivers, according to the company, “unrivalled colour accuracy and ensure vibrant and intense colour reproduction.” With 99% sRGB panel coverage, as well as a factory calibrated Delta E<2 value, the ViewSonic VP2768 monitor reproduces richer and more vivid color for superior color accuracy straight out of the box. An integrated color uniformity function ensures consistent chromaticity across the screen, while a 14-bit 3D look-up table generates a palette of 4.39 trillion colors. For the ultimate color accuracy, the VP2768 is hardware calibration ready and can be used with the optional ViewSonic Colorbration calibration tool CS-Xri1 (CS-Xri1 Colorbration kit). This kit allows users to quickly and easily calibrate monitors – like the VP2468, VP2771 – for various applications.

The VP2768 features future-proof DisplayPort technology so multiple monitors can be easily daisy-chained with a single cable. Furthermore, when used in multi-monitor setups, the frameless design of the monitor provides a near-seamless, fuller viewing experience without the distraction of borders. Other connectivity options include HDMI 1.4, USB 3.0 (type A and B), mini-DisplayPort and audio out.

“Whether you’re a professional photographer, content creator, videographer or graphic artist, color is critical in what you do,” said Kenneth Mau, senior product marketing manager at ViewSonic Americas. “We engineered the VP2768 to ensure that color uniformity and accuracy are at the forefront of this new monitor. In addition to color-focused features, we wanted to make sure that the monitor is robust with connectivity options, a near bezel-less design and ergonomic comfort.”

The ViewSonic Colorbration Kit combines an innovative color emitter hardware and advanced profiling software that allows users to calibrate and profile the monitor, and measure ambient light conditions, while also offering infinite control of white point, luminance, contrast ratio, gamma, among other features. The ViewSonic Colorbration Kit is available for a suggested retail price of $280.

