VEGAS development team strengthens its commitment to aggressive development, new feature release schedule with fifth major update to its NLE software.

VEGAS Creative Software enhances color grading workflows, adds new motion blur OFX, speech-to-text features and timeline efficiencies in latest update to VEGAS Pro.

VEGAS Creative Software announced a significant update to its flagship VEGAS Pro product line, its fifth major feature update since launching VEGAS Pro 19 last Summer. With this update, VEGAS Creative Software adds a number of new features to further enhance color correction and visual effects workflows, as well as a number of new features that strengthen efficiencies directly on the timeline.

New Color Grading Workflow features included in the latest release of VEGAS Pro include:

Brightness and Contrast controls have been added for the Color Grading Panel;

Buttons and options have been added to access the Color Grading Panel from the Track, Media and Video Output levels;

Bézier Curve support for OFX keyframe animation;

Overall performance improvements for Color Grading curve options have also been added.

There is also news in terms of other features. VEGAS Creative Software says that the new VEGAS Pro timeline and workflow efficiency features added include:

Ability to automatically crop video files to the aspect ratio of the project when added to the timeline;

New project templates for vertical aspect ratio projects;

New render templates in vertical aspect ratios;

Indicator to identify locked timeline clip events;

Background for Titles and Text Generator can instantly be cropped to the text box.

The new Effects workflow features added include:

Update to support latest OpenFX specification;

New Motion Blur effect;

GPU acceleration for Scene and Shot detection;

Hardware detection now handles multiple GPUs from the same vendor.

VEGAS Pro 19 also includes new Speech-to-Text Features:

Customized subtitle creation for Speech to Text

Additional Languages and Regional dialects for Text to Speech

Speech to Text automatically detects the OS language

Fifth major update to Vegas Pro

The features and upgrades now announced follow a series of updates that ProVideo Coalition has covered before. Recently, VEGAS Pro also added support for ProRes, one of the most well-known and widely used video file formats for the content creation community and combines extremely high image quality with small file sizes for efficient editing and playback. VEGAS Pro offers support for all ProRes formats, including:

ProRes 4444 XQ

ProRes 422 HQ

ProRes 422

ProRes 4444

ProRes 422 Proxy

VEGAS Creative Software offers a focused product lineup that provides the tools users need for their specific workflow requirements and budget. The caliber and breadth of the software provides content creators all the tools they need to “finish” using the VEGAS lineup without the need to launch third-party apps. VEGAS Pro 19 is available in three options:

VEGAS Edit – Ideally suited for aspiring editors, novices and even consumer/enthusiasts.

VEGAS Pro – Designed for aspiring and professional content creators, filmmakers, social media influencers, YouTubers, and live event producers.

VEGAS Post – Developed for content creators who require a complete video/audio editing and high-end compositing and RAW image compositing workflow experience.

The three options available offer different packages which may also include access to SOUND FORGE Audio Studio, along with cloud storage and other options. The software is available as a subscription or, optionally, a perpetual license. For a complete list of new features in VEGAS Pro 19, please visit www.vegascreativesoftware.com.