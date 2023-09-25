New cameras need new cages and Ulanzi was fast to show the company’s series of cages for different cameras from Sony, GoPro and DJI.

Introduced as “the best camera cages to maximize your rig”, the new Falcam and Ulanzi cages fit like a glove to the cameras they are designed for, be it Sony’s a6700 or the GoPro Hero.

With prices starting at $69.99, the Ulanzi Falcam F22 and F38 Quick Release Camera Cage for Sony A6700 is compatible with both F22 and F38 quick release mount systems, thanks to the multi-hole complete interface, which completes the cold shoe and other interfaces present and the 1/4″ threaded hole.

Designed to fit the Sony A6700, the cage does not block the hot shoe and is compatible with Sony’s microphones ECM-W2BT/IECM-B1M/ECMB10. Ulanzi claims that there is no blocking of buttons, battery compartment access, or screen flip. The F38 quick release interface is reserved on the left side for quick switching between horizontal and vertical shots.

For the GoPro Hero 12/11/10/9 Ulanzi presents the G9-5 Metal Cage, priced at $49.95, which the company says is specially designed to keep your camera away from dust, scratches, knocks or dumps. The cage comes with a 52mm filter adapter where you can mount filter lens or polarizing lens. With two cold shoe mounts, on top and right side, you can mount microphone or LED video light on it, for video shooting. Designed so access to the battery compartment is viable with the cage installed, to change the battery, the G9-5 Metal Cage is also compatible with GoPro Tripods, thanks to a GoPro type mount on the bottom. A 1/4″-20 thread is left on the bottom after taking off the mount.

For the Sony A7RV Ulanzi has the Falcam F22 & F38 & F50 Quick Release Camera Cage, with a starting price of $99.99. Compatible with Sony a7RV (A7R5)/A1/a7 IV (A7m4), the cage, which offers a comfortable grip feel doesn’t block buttons, hot shoe battery compartment opening and closing and screen flipping.

Compatible with the full ecosystem of Falcam’s quick release products (F22/F38/F50), the accessories can be freely expanded to meet the quick release needs of multiple scenarios. The multi-hole complete interface includes a 1/4″ threaded hole, Arri positioning hole, cold shoe, F22, F38, and F50 interfaces, as well as a shoulder strap hole, on the bottom and side plate to meet the need for multi-mode shoulder strap connection and keep the lens straight down.

The DJI Osmo Action 4/3 camera models also get a new cage, for $59.95. With 1/4″-20 threaded holes for attaching other accessories, like microphones and lights, the cage for DJI Osmo Action 3 and Action 4 allows for easy switch between horizontal and vertical shooting mode, includes a quick release lock, with a bottom folding GoPro port, 1/4″-20 threaded holes and DJI Action port structure. Again, Ulanzi claims, the cage does not cover the Type-C, battery door, speaker hole, switch button making for a smooth operation and easy replacement of the battery.

Finally, there is the Ulanzi Falcam F22 & F38 & F50 Quick Release Camera Cage V2 for Sony ZV-E1, which costs $99.99. Debuting a new color ribbon silk silver versus the classic gray, it opens, Ulanzi claims, a new era of dual color, endowing ZV-E1 with different personal styles. The rest is the classic stable fit, fully surrounding design, with multiple 1/4″-20 thread and Arri positioning thread, and the option to mount articulating arms and secondary monitors on your rig.

Compatible with the full ecosystem of Falcam quick release gear, the accessories can be freely expanded to meet the quick release needs of multiple scenarios such as stabilizers, tripods, and sliders. The ergonomic aluminum alloy construction features Quick Release Mounting and a cold shoe mount that allows you to attach a shotgun microphone or fill light.