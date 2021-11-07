Revealed last month, the Varjo Aero is compatible with Unity, Unreal Engine, OpenXR 1.0, and a broad range of professional 3D software, including Autodesk VRED, pointing to the future of VR headsets.

With dual mini-LED displays that are individually color-calibrated with an incredible 150 nits of brightness and a 99% SRGB / 95% DCI-P3 color space, the Varjo Aero is a future-proof tool for creators.

Known for its professional and high-end VR headsets, including the Varjo XR-3 and Varjo VR-3, the company has now a new product, that takes the experience from the professional-grade VR/XR hardware and software to a level more accessible to the independent creator, as the headset is available at an attainable price of $1,990 with no annual software subscription fee and lower PC hardware requirements.

The Varjo Aero, the company’s newest virtual reality device in its portfolio, is going to be on display at this year’s Augmented World Expo (AWE) in Booth #519 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California. If you haven’t yet had the chance to demo the high-end solutions Varjo XR-3, VR-3 and other company’s latest release – Varjo Aero – now is the time.

Varjo, the company, says that "with only 1.5 days to catch a demo at AWE this year, be sure to come by our booth early and secure a spot for you to see one of the incredible immersive experiences – including flight sim VR, car racing XR, creating in XR and others."

AWE was first organized in 2010 by augmentereality.org and the primary mission was to accelerate the adoption of augmented reality by bringing together the industry: developers, creators, founders, product leads, C-level executives, enthusiasts, media and analysts. It started with only 300 attendees and a handful exhibitors, and now, years later it has grown to thousands of attendees from around the world, hundreds of sponsors and exhibitors and an extensive network of professionals in virtual reality, augmented reality and other immersive technologies.

That’s the background against which those interested will have a chance to check the Varjo Aero. The headset features dual mini-LED displays that are individually color-calibrated with an incredible 150 nits of brightness and a 99% SRGB / 95% DCI-P3 color space. Varjo Aero offers, the company claims, “industry-leading visual fidelity, featuring true-to-life, edge-to-edge clarity across 115 degrees field of view.”

Its cutting-edge optical design propels users to a new level of visual fidelity, pushing the pixels tighter together directly in front of you. The variable resolution lenses create an ultra-sharp peak resolution of 35 PPD, right at the centre of focus where it matters most – mimicking the way the human eye works. Alternative commercially available headsets max out closer to 20 PPD. Varjo adds that “compared to the murky experience of consumer-grade Fresnel lenses, the lenses in the Aero are aspheric, offering an incredible true-to-life visual experience that makes god rays and the screen-door effect a thing of the past.”

Making a photorealistic metaverse for all

Varjo headsets offer complete compatibility with Unity, Unreal Engine, OpenXR 1.0, and a broad range of professional 3D software, including Autodesk VRED, Lockheed Martin Prepar3d, VBS BlueIG, and FlightSafety Vital. Varjo also supports SteamVR applications. In addition, any software is easily ported into Varjo via OpenXR or Varjo native SDK.

With lower PC hardware requirements, Varjo Aero is more accessible to individual users and more scalable for large deployments and multi-user experiences, including flight and racing simulations, training scenarios, and design and creative use-cases. Varjo Aero also integrates with the company’s recently launched Varjo Reality Cloud service and will fully support virtual collaboration immediately with early access to the platform’s VR teleportation software. Additional functionality, such as content streaming from the cloud, will be supported in steps when Varjo Reality Cloud becomes generally available. With the delivery of a lower-barrier-to-entry headset option, Varjo Aero marks Varjo’s next step in making a photorealistic metaverse accessible for all.

“We’ve heard the demand from leading-edge VR users such as aviators, creators and racing simulation enthusiasts to bring our highest-fidelity devices to everyone, not just enterprises,” said Urho Konttori, founder and CTO of Varjo. “As a result, we are proud to bring to market Varjo Aero, the best VR headset that anyone can get. This device, together with our Reality Cloud platform, continues our mission to make a true-to-life metaverse accessible for all.”

Join Varjo at AWE USA 2021, November 9-11th, to demo the company’s best-in-class virtual and mixed reality first-hand.