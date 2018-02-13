True-Streak Rainbow filter mimics anamorphic-style effects

Schneider-Kreuznach introduces a new filter to allow lenses, anamorphic or not, to simulate the streaking lens flare (with rainbow), often seen with anamorphic lenses.

By Jose Antunes February 13, 2018 News, Production

True-Streak Rainbow filter mimics anamorphic-style effects

The True-Streak Rainbow filter announced by Schneider-Kreuznach expands its series of anamorphic-style filter effects, creating an effect reminiscent of the multi-color flares on uncoated lenses.

Schneider-Kreuznach represents a long history of extraordinary lenses and filters for many industries including still photography, high definition, television broadcasting, cinematography, and digital projection. From technical filters to emotional, sensational or color filters, the vast catalog explains why the name Schneider-Kreuznach appears multiple times associated to motion pictures and digital cinematography. Now the company expands its family of filters with the True-Streak Rainbow.

The streaking lens flare often seen with anamorphic lenses are so popular that you can also find them in stock footage simulating the effect, if you want to introduce it, in post-production,in your scenes. Now, due to the popularity of True-Streak filters that mimic dramatic anamorphic-style optical streaks, lens and filter-maker Schneider Kreuznach introduces a unique new version for creative in-camera effects. When placed in front of the lens, these filters allow the lens, anamorphic or not, to simulate the streak effect, displaying eight brilliant colors.

True-Streak Rainbow filter mimics anamorphic-style effects

True-Streak filters are available in a variety of colors and color combinations, so you can create effects not only in blue, but also in red, orange, green, yellow, violet, pink, as well as clear. They are designed to be used perpendicular to a point light source. Thin lines inside the filter create elongated streaks which mimic the effects an anamorphic lens displays.

Each color is available in your choice of four strengths for stronger or more subtle effect. The colors turn white light into their respective color; Clear takes on the colors of the lighting. So whether you want a creative way to enhance night exteriors, highlight reflections off chrome surfaces, wow them with vibrant rock ‘n roll illumination or achieve other stand-out imagery – choose True-Streaks to liven the look with stunning effects.

Schneider Kreuznach now offers, with the True-Streak Rainbow filter, a unique new version for creative in-camera effects. When placed in front of the lens, these filters allow the lens, anamorphic or not, to simulate the streak effect, displaying eight brilliant colors.

The True-Streak Rainbow filter incorporates proprietary techniques that merge eight single colors to seamlessly flow from one to the next, creating a beautiful effect reminiscent of the multi-color flares on uncoated lenses. Depending on the lighting, the effect can make this filter go from subtle beauty to a dramatic, bold streak.

Cinematographer Adam Beck explains, “The beautiful transition of colors within the flare gives the image another layer of complexity to my shots. It’s a uniquely creative tool that I want to have in my arsenal, allowing me greater control over the image in the camera.”

Like the individually colored True-Streak filters, Rainbow Streaks are made with a colored interlayer sandwiched and sealed between two sheets of crystal-clear SCHOTT water-white glass to maintain consistency and durability. The 4×5.65 size will begin shipping mid-March. Other sizes are available by special order.


Tags:

Day 13 #28daysofQuickTips 2018 – Reversing Sunset to make Sunrise

Is glasses-free 3D really coming to every TV set?

Profile Picture

Jose Antunes

Journalist, writer and photographer since 1979, both print and online, with a vast experience in the fields of photography, software, hardware, web, aviation, History, video games, technology, having published content in almost all Portuguese newspapers and magazines between 1979 and 2009.

Responsible, in that period, for the launch or edition of multiple magazines in Portugal, covering Photography, Video, Computer Games, Aviation, Nature & Wildlife, he is also the author of four printed books, three guides about Photography and one about Virtual Worlds, and a series of eBooks about Photography.

As a technical translator, worked with Kodak (Portugal), back in the eighties and nineties, for whom he created a professional newsletter. Worked also as a translator for different companies, in the areas of video games and photography.

Internationally, past and present clients on the editorial side include Neowin, WorldStart, Pixiq, Manfrotto School of Xcellence, Photo Tuts+, Pro Photo Coalition, Pro Video Coalition and UAV News. As a translator, Kodak and Canon are companies he has worked with. Works now for a specific client in the area of photography, translating and revising technical texts, from English and Spanish to Portuguese.

You Might Also Like

A Weekend With RHOdium FSND Filters By Schneider Review
Production

A Weekend With RHOdium FSND Filters By Schneider Review

Science versus art; it’s the unique combination that allows cinematographers/shooters to be both creative...
Schneider-Kreuznach shows new Radiant Softs at Cine Gear Expo
News

Schneider-Kreuznach shows new Radiant Softs at Cine Gear Expo

Recently introduced by Schneider-Kreuznac, the RHOdium Full Spectrum Neutral Density family of filters, will...
Schneider-Kreuznach: new RHOdium FSND filters
NAB Show

Schneider-Kreuznach: new RHOdium FSND filters

Manufactured to offer the best detail while able to withstanding the rigors of the...
New Xenon FF-Prime Cine-Tilt Lenses
News

New Xenon FF-Prime Cine-Tilt Lenses

Schneider-Kreuznach introduced an entire new Cine-Tilt lens line-up. The new Xenon FF-Prime Cine-Tilt lenses...

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of