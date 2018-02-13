The True-Streak Rainbow filter announced by Schneider-Kreuznach expands its series of anamorphic-style filter effects, creating an effect reminiscent of the multi-color flares on uncoated lenses.

Schneider-Kreuznach represents a long history of extraordinary lenses and filters for many industries including still photography, high definition, television broadcasting, cinematography, and digital projection. From technical filters to emotional, sensational or color filters, the vast catalog explains why the name Schneider-Kreuznach appears multiple times associated to motion pictures and digital cinematography. Now the company expands its family of filters with the True-Streak Rainbow.

The streaking lens flare often seen with anamorphic lenses are so popular that you can also find them in stock footage simulating the effect, if you want to introduce it, in post-production,in your scenes. Now, due to the popularity of True-Streak filters that mimic dramatic anamorphic-style optical streaks, lens and filter-maker Schneider Kreuznach introduces a unique new version for creative in-camera effects. When placed in front of the lens, these filters allow the lens, anamorphic or not, to simulate the streak effect, displaying eight brilliant colors.

True-Streak filters are available in a variety of colors and color combinations, so you can create effects not only in blue, but also in red, orange, green, yellow, violet, pink, as well as clear. They are designed to be used perpendicular to a point light source. Thin lines inside the filter create elongated streaks which mimic the effects an anamorphic lens displays.

Each color is available in your choice of four strengths for stronger or more subtle effect. The colors turn white light into their respective color; Clear takes on the colors of the lighting. So whether you want a creative way to enhance night exteriors, highlight reflections off chrome surfaces, wow them with vibrant rock ‘n roll illumination or achieve other stand-out imagery – choose True-Streaks to liven the look with stunning effects.

The True-Streak Rainbow filter incorporates proprietary techniques that merge eight single colors to seamlessly flow from one to the next, creating a beautiful effect reminiscent of the multi-color flares on uncoated lenses. Depending on the lighting, the effect can make this filter go from subtle beauty to a dramatic, bold streak.

Cinematographer Adam Beck explains, “The beautiful transition of colors within the flare gives the image another layer of complexity to my shots. It’s a uniquely creative tool that I want to have in my arsenal, allowing me greater control over the image in the camera.”

Like the individually colored True-Streak filters, Rainbow Streaks are made with a colored interlayer sandwiched and sealed between two sheets of crystal-clear SCHOTT water-white glass to maintain consistency and durability. The 4×5.65 size will begin shipping mid-March. Other sizes are available by special order.