The Schneider-Kreuznach name is always associated with photographic lenses, cinema projection lenses, as well as industrial optics and precision mechanics. Now their portfolio includes new ND filters.

Professionals as well as dedicated amateur photographers know the name B+W, camera filters from Schneider-Kreuznach, while cinematographers know the technical, emotional, sensational and color filter for motion pictures and digital cinematography. One example is the True-Nets family, introduced in 2018, that recreates the time-honored, old silk stocking diffusion look resourceful cinematographers have been creating for decades. For the first time, the respected trick is as easy as slipping on a front of the lens filter. Schneider’s True-Nets offer a choice of seven different versions that are simple to install and provide consistent results. Now the company is taking its experience with filters to a whole new family, announced in time for IBC 2019: the Full Spectrum Graduated Neutral Density filters, (FSND).

Graduated neutral density filters are used in photography to darken an overly bright part of a scene, such as the sky. While there are many neutral density filters, in recent years we’ve seen solutions that are presented as able to deal with the full spectrum of light, for better results. That’s what Schneider-Kreuznach offers with this new family of products. Even at high densities, Full Spectrum ND filters from Schneider-Kreuznach reduce the amount of light in the visible spectrum and near infrared so that there is no color cast in the image.

Available in 5 densities

According to the company, Schneider-Kreuznach Full Spectrum Graduated NDs are designed so the shading of the filter follows the natural shading of the sky, allowing a more even exposure of the image. The ND coating is enclosed between two crystal-clear sheets of glass, protecting it against the wear and tear of production. The entire FSND filter line is color matched and can be used in combination with each other.

The new Schneider-Kreuznach Graduated FSND Filters begin shipping January 2020 and start at $549 USD. They are available in 4×5.65” and 6.6×6.6” sizes, soft and hard edges, and 5 densities from ND .3 – 1.5.

