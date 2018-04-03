Schneider-Kreuznach recreates the silk stocking trick used by cinematographers for decades and serves it in seven distinct varieties. Discover the True-Net diffusion filter.

Known for its top of the line lens filters and lenses, Schneider-Kreuznach introduces a much sought after diffusion filter, the True-Net. Finally, Schneider’s engineering team has found the secret to recreating that time-honored, old silk stocking diffusion look resourceful cinematographers have been creating for decades. For the first time, the respected trick is as easy as slipping on a front of the lens filter. Schneider’s new True-Nets offers a choice of seven different versions that are simple to install and provide consistent results.

Schneider is well known for its diffusion filters, a family with different families. In-focus diffusion filters take advantage of the physics of refraction and or diffraction to discretely subdue blemishes, lines and wrinkles – all while maintaining sharp overall focus. Plus, these hide-the-trick tools can keep contrast under control and add a romantic look. By carefully selecting a type and grade of diffusion filter, results vary from just detectable to dreamlike and can be made in real time to achieve perfection in images without the need for time consuming, costly post editing. Schneider In-focus diffusion filters are available in popular sizes for Film, HD Video and DSLR cameras.

Now, a new type of filters is added to the diffusion series. After extensive research, Schneider developed a technique to sandwich hosiery made on the same knitting machines since the 1950s, between their hallmark crystal clear water-white optical glass. Like the company’s other professional cine filters, they are laminated, and protected from edge chipping with Schneider’s unique Edge Seal, which also reduces edge reflection and edge flare.

The new series includes seven varieties. True-Net Blacks come in 3 densities, from subtle to heavy, to provide a lush old-Hollywood feel that can look romantic, elegant, or seductive. True-Net Beige, available in 2 densities, can give a warm and dreamy 1960s to ‘70s effect. The two True-Net Gray filters portray a more muted natural feel that retains pleasing contrast.

After testing the filters for his upcoming project, cinematographer George Mooradian, ASC explained, “Ahhhhhhhh, I held up the first net to my eye and it evoked so much beauty and romance, I felt I was in a European film. It’s a beautiful, vintage feel that wipes out the pristine, clean, sterile look of the modern digital cameras and lenses.”

If you’re curious and happen to go to NAB 2018, pay a visit to Schneider-Kreuznach’s booth and check the stockings… oops, the filters yourself.