Designed to accommodate the needs of today’s users, the new Gold 500S series, constructed of durable MLC flash, is ideal for action cameras and drones, and ideal for Ultra HD 4K video capture. Transcend announced, also, new cards for smartphone users.

Speed is an essential element of today’s memory cards, independently of the device they are to be used with, so the new Transcend 500S and 300S series of SD and microSD cards feature transfer speeds of up to 95 MB/s. The 500S series SD and microSD cards are UHS Video Speed Class 30 (V30)-compliant, allowing for smooth, uninterrupted Ultra HD 4K video capture. These cards meet V30 specifications of at least 95 MB/s read and 60 MB/s write speeds. Offered in capacities of up to 256GB, the 500S SD cards offer plenty of space for detail-rich 4K video, making them an excellent way to upgrade a tablet, digital camera, camcorder, or camera drone, while the microSD format is ideal for smartphones.

Furthermore, these cards, manufactured with top-tier MLC NAND flash memory, making them durable and reliable, are ideal for use with advanced camcorders and DSLR cameras, offering professional photographers and videographers impressive transfer rates and top-quality video recording without dropping frames.

For those needing more space, Transcend offers the silver 300S series SD cards, with capacities up to 512GB, allowing for thousands of photos and hours of Full HD videos to be recorded, meaning you can stay focused on capturing fantastic moments without worrying about running out of storage. These memory cards meet both the UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and the UHS Video Speed Class 30 (V30) standards for 4K Ultra HD video recordings, with read/write speeds of up to 95MB/s and 45MB/s respectively. It should be noted that U3 and V30 compliance applies to only 64GB-512GB capacity cards.

The microSD cards have been crafted with the smartphone market in mind, and are available in both gold and silver versions, with a maximum capacity of 128GB. Transcend’s 128GB 300S microSD cards meet the SD Association’s latest Application Performance Class 1 (A1) standards for responsiveness, which call for performing 1,500 IOPS on random read operations and 500 IOPS on random write operations, and sequential speeds of at least 10 MB/s. The 300S series tops out at 95 MB/s read and 45 MB/s write speeds, making it ideal for storing and running mobile apps.

Transcend’s entire slate of microSD memory cards is put through a set of rigorous tests. These cards can perform at temperature extremes of -25° to 85°C as well as being waterproof, shock and vibration proof, and X-ray proof. Native error-correcting code embedded on the devices fixes most common file errors, ensuring files remain readable.

Transcend offers the exclusive RecoveRx data recovery and storage device management software for use with its products. With a user-friendly interface, RecoveRx allows users to search deep within a storage device for traces of erased photos, documents, music, and videos. Insert a Transcend memory card into a PC or laptop, launch RecoveRx, and a few mouse clicks later, recover accidentally deleted files. RecoveRx can also format and write-protect flash memory cards.

Transcend’s 300S SD cards are offered in 16GB-512GB capacities; 300S microSD cards in 16GB-128GB; 500S SD cards in 8GB-256GB; and 500S microSD cards in 8GB-128GB.