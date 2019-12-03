The second lens offering in the new atx-i series, the new atx-i 100mm F2.8 Macro FF for full-frame Canon and Nikon DSLR cameras is much more than a macro lens: it’s a versatile medium telephoto.

Distributed in the US exclusively by Kenko Tokina USA, and priced at $429.00, the new atx-i 100mm f/2.8 Macro FF lens for full-frame Canon and Nikon DSLR cameras features a competitive price in a lens that offers everything a macro photographer may need: life-sized (1:1) reproduction at 11.8 inches (30cm) from the sensor plane, and a a “flat-field” optical design that suppresses the field-of-view curvature to zero, meaning the lens yields excellent edge-to-edge sharpness at all focus distances and apertures.

Based on widely popular Tokina AT-X M100 PRO D Macro model, the atx-i 100mm F2.8 Macro FF is redesigned and optimized for contemporary full-frame DSLR cameras with still photographers and video content creators’ demands in mind. It’s a lens that does much more than its Macro designation may suggest to some users.

More than a macro lens

While many will pick this Tokina as their macro lens, this is much more than a macro lens, being a versatile mid-range auto-focus telephoto lens with excellent close focusing capabilities that paired with the luminous and fast aperture of f/2.8 makes it easy to focus in low light and gives immediately perceptible separation between subject and background.

Anyone familiar with this focal length in macro will tell you that this can be an excellent choice for portraits, landscapes, video, and small world photography. The photographs by Harry Collins distributed by Tokina to show the versatility of the lens, are a perfect example of the potential of the atx-i 100mm F2.8 Macro FF in terms of macro photography, ambient nature shots and also the soft bokeh it offers under the right conditions.

The optical design of the lens features zero curvature of field and extremely low distortion, says Tokina, while maintaining super high resolution across the entire image along with low falloff and perfectly controlled chromatic aberration. Multi-coating applied to optical elements effectively control flare and ghosting while rendering natural color.

Lens available December 6

The One-Touch Focus Clutch Mechanism makes switching from auto-focus to manual focus simple. While in AF mode the user only needs to snap the focus ring back toward the camera to engage “real” manual focus control. This gives photographers an authentic tactile MF feel with hard stops on either side of the focus range like traditional manual lenses. A focus range limiter switch on the side of the lens locks the lens focus into or out of the macro focusing range to avoid excessive AF hunting. Additionally, the directional rotation of the focus ring matches the direction of proprietary Nikon and Canon lenses.

Nikon users should know that te Tokina atx-i 100mm f/2.8 Macro FF Nikon F mount is equipped with manual aperture ring based on Ai AF Nikkor D-Type lens standard that allows to use this lens with wide variety of cameras including old Nikon film cameras. While this expands compatibility, it should be noted that when used with Nikon DSLRs that do not have a focus motor in the camera body like D3000 and D5000 series, only MF mode is available.

“This is the second lens offering in the new atx-i series.” says Yuji Matsumoto, President at Kenko Tokina USA. “It combines the award-winning optics of the original ATX model with a sleek new look that matches the cosmetics of today’s advanced DSLR cameras.”

Worldwide sales of the Tokina atx-i 100mm F2.8 Macro FF macro lens begin on December 6, 2019, so, if you want to explore new worlds in 2020, it is time to check Kenko Tokina USA, to know more information about the lens.

