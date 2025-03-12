Featuring 45W PD fast charging, the new charger from Tilta delivers 68 percent faster speeds than standard chargers, fully charging four NP-FZ100 batteries in just three hours.

Designed to support Sony and third-party NP-FZ100 batteries, offering four slots for easy charging and convenient storage, the new charger is a must-have accessory for filmmakers and photographers.

One word of caution before we continue: the new Portable Charging Station from Tilta does not feature an internal battery and can only be used to charge batteries when connected to an external power source. Its convenience is that it allows users to charge four batteries simultaneously, making the Portable Charging Station for NP-FZ100, the ultimate solution for reliable, long-lasting power for filmmakers and photographers.

The NP-FW50 (980mAh) and NP-FZ100 (2400mAh) batteries it can charge feature high-energy-density cells for extended endurance, built-in USB-C ports for PD fast charging, and decoding chips for accurate battery level display without compatibility warnings. Both meet CIPA standards, offering up to 600 photos or over two hours of video per charge, with international safety certifications ensuring reliability. And because you’re charging four batteries, you’ll be able to get up to 13 hours of video recording or enough power to handle 2,400 photos, perfect for long shooting sessions.

Featuring 45W PD fast charging, the Portable Charging Station delivers 68 percent faster speeds than standard chargers, fully charging four NP-FZ100 batteries in just three hours. Real-time charging status indicators keep you informed on the status of each battery and the lightweight design means the unit weighs only 176 grams, ensuring it is easy to travel with.

The compact and durable carrying case not only keeps your batteries organized and protected but also makes it easy to transport your power setup wherever you go. Perfect for professionals who need an efficient and travel-friendly charging solution, the Tilta Portable Charging Station features an EDC-style design with Tilta’s signature aesthetic, making it a stylish and functional addition to your gear.

The Portable Charging Station is available from Tilta with a suggested price of $29.00.